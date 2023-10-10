Stardew Valley Festival of Seasons Tour: Dates, Locations, and Where to Buy Tickets

Stardew Valley fans got an exciting surprise when creator Concerned Ape announced the first-ever live concert tour featuring music from the game Festival of Seasons. This tour will bring live orchestra performances of the game’s soundtrack to a number of cities around the world, offering fans another exciting way to engage with the cozy gaming sensation.

This tour features a curated selection of musical themes from the Stardew Valley games, performed by a live chamber orchestra. Fresh arrangements of the game’s soundtrack will take concertgoers on a journey through each of the four seasons as we experience them in Stardew Valley.

When Do Festival of Seasons Tickets Go On Sale?

Image via Concerned Ape and Soho Live

Tickets for Stardew Valley’s Festival of Seasons concert series go on sale Friday, October 13th at 10 a.m. local time for most cities.

For Melbourne, ticket sales begin at 11 a.m. local time on the 13th, while Sydney Stardew Valley fans will have to wait a week to buy their tickets starting on October 20th. On-sale dates for tickets to the Seoul and Bangkok tour have yet to be announced.

Pricing for the tickets has yet to be announced but will likely be available closer to the on-sale date.

Where Can I Buy Festival of Seasons Tickets?

Image via Concerned Ape and Soho Live

Tickets for the Festival of Seasons tour can be purchased by going to the Stardew Valley Concert webpage, then clicking the appropriately adorable ticket icon next to your city of choice.

This will take you to the purchase page for the venue, which varies depending on which show you’re attending. Some shows are using sites like TicketMaster and TicketLeap, while others are hosted on college campuses and use their ticketing systems. This main hub on the Stardew Valley concert page is the best way to get a direct link to your venue’s ticketing system.

Which Cities Are Part of the Festival of Seasons Concert Tour?

Image via Concerned Ape and Soho Live

The Stardew Valley Festival of Seasons Tour spans a whopping total of 14 cities across multiple countries. Here’s the complete list of announced stops so far:

Los Angeles, CA on February 17th

Boston, MA on February 23rd

Philadelphia, PA on February 24th

New York, NY on February 29th

Seattle, WA on March 2nd

Chicago, IL on March 9th

St. Louis, MO on March 10th

Toronto on March 15th

Montreal on March 17th

Melbourne on April 5th

Sydney on April 20th

London on April 29th

Seoul, date TBA

Bangkok, date TBA

Mark your calendars for the Festival of Seasons tour, Stardew Valley fans! It sounds like we’re in for quite a fun and cozy musical experience that will help us feel even more immersed in the our favorite cozy village.