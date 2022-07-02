Stardew Valley Penny romance guide – Favorite gifts, likes, and more

Stardew Valley is full of romance options, from the suave and dashing Elliot, to the decidedly quirky Emily. Penny is one of the eligible bachelorettes in the game. Like every other marriage candidate, you’ll get to know more about Penny as the game unfolds. If you want to put a ring on the local schoolteacher, you’ll need to give her plenty of the right gifts and unlock all of her heart events. Our romance guide for Penny in Stardew Valley will tell you exactly what you need to win her heart.

Stardew Valley Romance Guide for Penny – Favorite Gifts and Heart Events

Screenshot by Gamepur

To marry Penny in Stardew Valley, you need to unlock all of her heart events up to her Ten-Heart event. Penny lives in the trailer by the river along with her mother, Pam, though she is most often found either reading under a tree in the middle of town or at the museum teaching the local children. In the summer, she doesn’t teach the kids, so you’ll be able to find her reading outside the Community Center during the hottest time of year.

Though you can slowly raise her heart level by talking to her, you’ll need to give her gifts regularly. Like the rest of the inhabitants of Pelican Town, she has items she likes and items she dislikes.

It takes 250 Friendship Points to increase Penny’s heart level by one. Remember that giving a gift on her birthday, Fall 2, will increase the bonus offered by 8x.

Favorite Gifts

Giving these gifts to Penny will offer a massive 80 friendship points reward.

Diamond

Emerald

Golden Pumpkin

Magic Rock Candy

Melon

Pearl

Poppy

Poppyseed Muffin

Prismatic Shard

Red Plate

Roots Platter

Sandfish

Tom Kha Soup

Liked Gifts

Giving Penny these gifts will increase her heart level by 45 points.

All Artifacts

All Artisan Goods – Except Beer, Mead, Pale Ale, Pina Colada, and Wine

– Except Beer, Mead, Pale Ale, Pina Colada, and Wine All Cooking – Except Algae Soup and Pale Broth

– Except Algae Soup and Pale Broth All Flowers

All Foraged Minerals

All Fruit Tree Fruit

All Milk items

All Gems

All Vegetables

Dandelion

Leek

Life Elixir

Maple Syrup

Neutral Gifts

Giving the following gifts will get a neutral response from Penny and increase her heart level by 20 points.

All Eggs – Except Void Egg

– Except Void Egg All Fruit – Except Fruit Tree Fruit, Grape, Melon, and Salmonberry

– Except Fruit Tree Fruit, Grape, Melon, and Salmonberry Chanterelle

Common Mushroom

Daffodil

Ginger

Hazelnut

Magma Cap

Morel

Snow Yam

Wild Horseradish

Winter Root

Bread

Clam

Coral

Fried Egg

Nautilus Shell

Rainbow Shell

Roe

Squid Ink

Sweet Gem Berry

Tea Leaves

Truffle

Wheat

All other gifts are considered either disliked or hated gifts and will decrease Penny’s heart level. Avoid giving Penny any of them.

Penny’s Heart Events

During your potential courtship of Penny, you will have five Heart Events to unlock before you can marry her. You’ll need to find them by entering parts of Pelican Town at specific times.

Two Heart Event

Enter Pelican Town on a sunny day between 9am and 2pm.

When Penny asks if you were watching her help George, you have three dialogue choices.

I was. You did a kind thing there, Penny – Increases Penny’s Friendship Level by 50.

– Increases Penny’s Friendship Level by 50. I was. You should’ve asked instead of assuming George wanted help. – Decreases Penny’s Friendship Level by 50.

– Decreases Penny’s Friendship Level by 50. I’m just taking a walk, minding my own business. – No impact on Friendship Level

Four Heart Event

Enter the trailer Penny shares with her mother when she’s home.

A cutscene will take place where you will help her clean the trailer together.

Six Heart Event

Enter the trailer when Penny is home.

Penny will cook you a meal. When she asks you how it was, you can answer:

(Lie) Mmm! That was delicious! – Increases Penny’s Friendship Level by 50

– Increases Penny’s Friendship Level by 50 Uh… can I get the rest to go? – Decreases Penny’s Friendship Level by 50

– Decreases Penny’s Friendship Level by 50 Well, it’s definitely unique… how did you get it so rubbery? – No impact on Friendship Level

Eight Heart Event

Enter Cindersap Forest in Stardew Valley between 9am and 4pm.

Penny will ask you to participate in a field trip with Jas and Vincent, offering you the following dialogue choices.

I’d love to! – Increases Friendship Level with Penny by 10

– Increases Friendship Level with Penny by 10 Sure – No effect on Friendship Level

– No effect on Friendship Level No… I can’t stand kids. – Decreases Friendship Level with Penny by 1500 and immediately ends cutscene.

After teaching the kids what you know about farming and how you feel about it, Penny sends the kids off to play and will ask you if you’ve ever wanted to have kids.

I haven’t really thought about it. – No effect on Friendship Level.

– No effect on Friendship Level. Absolutely. I want a big family. – Increases Friendship Level by 20.

– Increases Friendship Level by 20. I guess so. It’s a natural urge. – Increases Friendship Level by 20.

– Increases Friendship Level by 20. No, I don’t think I’d be good at it. – Increases Friendship Level by 10.

– Increases Friendship Level by 10. No. The world’s crowded enough already. – Decreases Friendship Level by 10.

– Decreases Friendship Level by 10. No. I don’t want to be tied down with a family. – Decreases Friendship Level by 10.

Ten Heart Event

You’ll receive a letter from Penny, asking you to meet her at the pool area of the spa between 7pm and midnight.

Penny will finally confess her feelings for you as you take a swim together. You can acknowledge them or reject her. Rejecting her will result in a 1,500 penalty to Friendship Level.