Starfield Bare Metal: Should You Kill or Speak with Warlord

The Disciples are either a gang of artists who really like killing people or a band of murderers who dabble in graffiti. Which is odd, seeing as their name makes them sound like a religious organization. Of course, knowing their leader’s name is “Warlord” makes it clear they aren’t into sharing the peace and prosperity of the gospel.

This is even more evident when you come across Frank Renick of Neon Tactical, whose security bot was recently vandalized by The Disciples. They “tagged” his robot as an act of revenge after the bot took out a couple of their members when they attempted to rob Frank. Now, Frank has asked the player to deal with Warlord so he can avoid any further altercations.

What Happens if You Kill Warlord in Starfield

Killing Warlord is the easiest of the two options, as he isn’t too high of a level, and his cronies aren’t very strong either. You walk in, attempt to talk some sense into him, and then get to blasting.

One downside is that you may start an unintentional barfight, causing the patrons of Euphorika to pull out their weapons and join in on the fun. One perk is that you will get a The Disciples outfit from Warlord’s body, giving you some sweet streetwear to add to your collection.

Take the Warlord’s Credits from his corpse and return them to Frank for a whopping 3,800 credit reward.

Should You Persuade Warlord in Starfield

In all honesty, it doesn’t matter which route you go down unless you’re attempting to be a space pacifist. In which case, you’ll need to persuade Warlord to avoid any violence.

The catch is that this persuasion encounter is pretty tough. The bar is long, which means players will have to attempt some of the 4 to 5 bar options to succeed. This is where our friend Hippolyta comes in, which increases your chances of a successful persuasion. As well you can buy some persuasion-enhancing drinks from the bar if you don’t have the chems on hand.

After you convince Warlord to end this feud, he will hand you the credits to return to Frank. Frank will be equally thankful for not killing Warlord, and this shows by his reward of the exact same number of credits: 3,800.

That said, you can go back and visit Warlord any time now, but so far, we’ve seen no benefit from keeping the thug alive.