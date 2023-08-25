Streetball Allstar Codes (August 2023)

Attention to all you aspiring streetballers out there, your hoop dreams may still be alive because Streetball Allstar has released some new codes for August 2023. For those who don’t know, Streetball Allstar was released back in June 2023 for iOS and Android. It features 3v3 gameplay modes that pits players against each other in typical streetball action. The game features a cosmetic-focused cash shop with a season pass and membership options.

How Do I Redeem Streetball Allstar Codes?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The process for redeeming the codes is pretty straightforward:

First log into the game.

Tap the little bag icon on the bottom right of the screen.

Tap the little icon on the bottom left of the screen.

It should bring up a menu where you will tap the black box where it says “Input Redeem Code Here.”

Your rewards should show up if the code is still valid.

Each code offers something useful for your character, including exp, badges, rubies, frames, and other cool stuff. If you wish to find some codes before our next update, feel free to browse the games’ official social media pages. Just another reminder that each code will expire after some time, so please redeem them as soon as possible.

All Active Streetball Allstar Codes

All of these codes are updated as of 8/25/2023. These codes are from the game’s official social media pages and are great for new players. Be sure to redeem them quickly, as they will expire very soon:

ZSNM41 – Free Rewards

230214 – Free Rewards

XCKL23 – Free Rewards

All Inactive Streetball Allstar Codes

happy0704

happy38

HMC12

Happy1124

YWAH8

XXBM6

Happy61

FBPAGE805

FBPAGE608

BHZJ6

YYDS41

YQKZ0

XCKL1

CTLL3

FLBA2

SQFL1

happy2022

newrules

happynewyear

1225

FBPAGE602

FBPAGE527

FBPAGE1

We hope you found this guide helpful. If you did, we have several of other guides featuring useful codes and giveaways. Also, be sure to check back regularly for more Streetball Allstar codes in the coming months!