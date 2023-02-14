Stumble Guys APK download link (v.0.45.4)

Stumble Guys is a mobile and PC game that mixes elements of battle royale and party racing games. Play with around 30 other players and dash for the finish line to be the first one there. You will have to navigate around obstacles, other players, and other hazards to become the ultimate victor. While the game is available on Google Play and Steam, you might want to install Stumble Guys through an APK file. We have sourced and tested a safe download file, with a link provided in this guide.

Stumble Guys APK download link

There’s a few ways to get an APK file for Stumble Guys on both Android and PC, but not every link should be downloaded due to potential safety concerns. That’s why we have downloaded and tested the download link in this article and confirmed that it’s updated and working. This link can also provide you with APK files for the older versions of the game.

Stumble Guys APK file (size: 161 MB, version 0.45.4)

Related: Stumble Guys codes — Do any exist?

What are APK files?

Android Package Kit (APK) is a file type used by Android-based systems to install and distribute apps for mobile devices. It’s sometimes also called Android Application Package (AAP). The APK files are used to install mobile apps on your phone or PC (with an Android emulator). By using an APK file for installation of the app, you can avoid regional restrictions, as well as having to use services such as the Google Play Store.

How to install APK files

APK files can be installed on Android devices and PCs with an Android emulator. For best results, you can use proven emulators like BlueStacks and LDPlayer.

To install APK files on your PC, open the emulator on your computer and then select the option to install APK files. Most often, you can simply drag and drop the APK file directly onto the emulator home screen to start installing the mobile app. Afterward, follow the instructions that appear on the screen to complete the installation.

To install APK files on your Android device, navigate to the download folder and open it. Find the APK file and tap it, then select the option to Install. Following that, follow the on-screen prompts to complete the installation.