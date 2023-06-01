What are Party Points in Super Mario Party and what can you do with them?

The Super Mario Party game for the Nintendo Switch has over 80 minigames you can play in various competitions against your friends and family. While Mario Party games historically have been a way for you to put your friendships to the test, they also come with several cosmetics you can unlock. In Super Mario Party, you open those by using Party Points.

These are critical resources for you to use in your game, and there are certain ways that you can go about acquiring them. Here’s what you need to know about Party Points and how to get them in Super Mario Party.

How to Get Party Points in Super Mario Party

Image via Nintendo

You earn Party Points by completing a Super Mario Party game. You receive a certain amount from each win and some of the mare for specific amounts. For example, the Mario Party mode rewards you with 2,000 for winning. You can win any way you’d like and still receive that many points.

After playing a few games, you eventually unlock a new section in Party Pad. Look for the single Toad hanging out in the Party Plaza. They should be waving at you. Speak to him, and he’ll explain how to use your earned points.

How to Use Party Points in Super Mario Party

The unlockable content includes music tracks, advice for playing various games, decorative stickers, and much more. You unlock them over time, so if there’s something in the store you can’t access right now, keep playing, and they will eventually become available. They unlock with new updates to your Party Pad, which also come from the Toad in Party Plaza, who first gave you access to the feature.

It all comes down to continually playing Super Mario Party to earn more Party Points. You can choose to do this by yourself or party up with friends to compete in multiplayer games against each other to earn more points. We’d recommend playing it with friends as this can make the competition much more chaotic.