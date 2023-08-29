Super Mario Wonder Direct: All Announcements & How to Watch

Super Mario Wonder is the newest 2D Mario title that will grace our screens this October, and it looks like it’s going to be a fresh take on the series with new powers and settings to explore, as well as some other quirks.

To help build excitement, Nintendo has announced a new Nintendo Direct solely focussed on the new title and will provide a deep dive into what players can expect from the upcoming game.

In this guide, we’ll detail how and where you can watch the Super Mario Wonder Direct and what you can expect from the upcoming live stream.

Related: The 10 best Mario spin-off games

When and Where can you Watch the Super Mario Wonder Direct?

Screenshot via Nintendo YouTube

The Super Mario Wonder Direct will air this Thursday, August 31, at 7 AM PT / 3 PM BST. The stream will be short, lasting roughly 15 minutes, and available to watch via Nintendo’s official YouTube and Twitch channels.

Like all Directs, it will be available to watch afterward as a VOD on YouTube if you are unable to watch the stream.

What to Expect from the Super Mario Wonder Direct

This direct will fully focus on details about the newest 2D Mario title coming to Nintendo Switch on October 20 this year. So far, we have seen several playable characters, including Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Toad, and Yoshi, and several new features to the series. These include new power-ups, such as turning Mario and his friends into elephants, and the new Wonder Flowers, which distort and change the world in wacky ways with loads of unique quirks like warp pipes coming to life. You can see some of the other new additions in the trailer from the Nintendo Direct from back in June.

This will also likely be the first Mario title without Charles Martinet voicing the character after the recent announcement he will be stepping back from the role. Nintendo has said a “special video message” with Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto and Charles Martinet will be released soon. Maybe this direct will include this video and shed some light on the character’s future and Charles’s new role at Nintendo as “Mario Ambassador.”