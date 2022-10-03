The 10 best character creation ideas for Tower of Fantasy – Cool, cute, and creative ideas

Tower of Fantasy features one of video games’ best character creation mechanics. Players have used those mechanics to recreate many iconic characters from different anime series and games. If you want to create or recreate a character in Tower of Fantasy, below are the ten best character creation ideas to inspire you to create some of the most cutest, creative, and coolest characters in the game.

#1 Xiao

Screenshot by Gamepur

Xiao is from Genshin Impact, and he is one of the most beloved characters in the franchise. He looks very cool and collected. There are many ways to customize Xiao; whether changing some of his features or attire to look different, there is a lot to customize.

#2 Erwin

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two Erwins in anime; one is from Attack on Titan, while the one we have is from Fullmetal Alchemist. He is the series’s main protagonist and one of the best characters. Erwin has a cute design in Tower of Fantasy, and you can customize him to match your style.

#3 Mysterious Uchiha

Screenshot by Gamepur

Uchiha is a clan in Naruto, and they are infamous for their Sharingan eyes. Those red and mysterious eyes attract everyone, but in the next stage, Rinegan, they are even more of a mystery. The Mysterious Uchiha has the Rinegan, and their face is a mystery.

#4 Masked Rabit

Screenshot by Gamepur

Masked Rabit is just a name for a character created by a Tower of Fantasy player. Her name comes from the rabbit ears on one side and the cool mask. You can get creative and customize the present in any way you want to make something original.

#5 Senku

Screenshot by Gamepur

Senku is the mad genius from Dr Stone anime. In the anime, he creates a technological world from scratch with the help of his knowledge of science and friends. Senku would surely enjoy the advanced world of Tower of Fantasy, and you can try to give him a new look to match the future.

#6 Tengen Uzui

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tengen Uzui, better known as the sound hashira in Demon Slayer, is one of the best characters in the entire series. He has an amazing design that appeals to even non-anime fans. You can get creative and give Tengen a brand new makeover.

#7 Kakashi’s Copy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Everyone knows the copy ninja, Kakashi Hatake, from the Naruto series, and the copy ninja’s copy is also making waves in Tower of Fantasy. The design is very cool and is a favorite of many players. That said, there is definitely some room for you to customize.

#8 Robin

Screenshot by Gamepur

Batman’s sidekick, aka Robin, is another fan favorite character recreated in Tower of Fantasy. His design is extremely cute and beloved by many. You can use your creative head and dress robin as you dream.

#9 Ken Kaneki

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ken Kaneki is from Tokyo Ghoul anime, which is another popular series loved by many. The creator of ken Kaneki in Tower of Fantasy absolutely nailed it to perfection, from his eyes to clothes. There is much thought behind building the character, and you can change it to your liking.

#10 Green Lemon

Screenshot by Gamepur

Last on our list, we have Green Lemon, which is an original unnamed character from a player of Tower of Fantasy. But the name Green Lemon comes from the clothing and color choices made by the creator. You can customize Lemon or take inspiration to create an original character in Tower of Fantasy.