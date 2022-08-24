The 10 best Roblox adventure games, ranked

Compared to other genres, adventure games won’t appear very often on Roblox’s home page, though that doesn’t mean these games are in short supply. In reality, there are hundreds of popular, quality titles with massive open worlds to see and progress through. So, to help lead you toward your next favorite game, here is our countdown of the 10 best adventure games you can should experience in Roblox.

10) Little World

Screenshot by Gamepur

As certainly the oddest of the bunch, Little World places players into the body of a ladybug, forcing them to travel around the game’s various boss-filed areas without dying. If successful, players can then turn into other creatures, including some who can fight back against enemies. Despite only being around since August 2020, it has had plenty of updates that have added new areas, bosses, and even playable characters. So, it’s likely you won’t ever tire of being just a tiny, little insect.

9) Princess Tycoon

Image via Roblox

Being a part of royalty isn’t as luxurious as it is made out to be, at least that’s according to Princess Tycoon. The title places players in the shoes of a princess who needs to rebuild their castle to earn back her dresses. However, you won’t be the only princess in town. It also bears multiplayer components, allowing you to attack other players and disturb their rebuilding process. With over 400 million visits to its name, Princess Tycoon is an addictive adventure game that is always bound to have plenty of players on its servers.

8) The Floor is Lava!

Image via Roblox

As advertised, The Floor is Lava! is a survival royale where a group of players will be sent to one of dozens of maps to see who can find shelter from its growing waves of lava. It’s a daunting task, though the game has a practice mode and several unlockable items to help you get through its courses. These items range from gliders, potions, grappling guns, to even sharks that can attack other players.

7) Flood Escape 2

Image via Roblox

This 2017 sequel continues the stellar map design of the original, but with over 40 locations to traverse. Flood Escape 2 is a puzzle game more than anything else, as players will need to discover ways to climb to the highest peak of each map before particular natural disasters worsen and threaten your avatar’s existence. Recent updates have also expanded the game’s movement mechanics, so you’ll now be free to use ziplines and wall jumps to avoid further danger.

6) Vehicle Legends

Image via Roblox

Vehicle Legends is labeled an adventure game due to its world having more than 10 diverse, spacious areas to explore and race in. With every inch of the map you visit, you’ll earn cash that can be put toward one of its many cars, planes, spaceships, and boats. Its level of detail becomes even more impressive when accounting for its customization options, allowing you to change each vehicle’s handling features and exterior designs. Of course, with a map of its size, you can also bring along friends to race and explore at any time.

5) Last to Leave

Image via Roblox

Although it is the newest title on the list, Last to Leave has the potential to someday take the number one spot. It is a battle royale that throws 30 players into a tight, shrinking circle, ultimately resulting in one last person standing. If that doesn’t sound exhilarating enough, random events occur on the map to take out those who remain. There are countless of events to see, too, such as meteor showers, bomb drops, and hurricanes. Luckily, you can play enough to earn coins and buy events that will only harm your opponents.

4) Escape The Carnival of Terror Obby

Screenshot by Gamepur

Escape The Carnival of Terror Obby tosses players into a 25-stage puzzle platformer that will be best enjoyed by horror fans. Its map is also taken over by an evil clown that will attempt to jump out and scare those who take their time with each level. This villain is especially tough to avoid when considering every stage will bear an exit that takes a handful of minutes to find.

3) Hide and Seek Extreme

Image via Roblox

A classic childhood game with a strange twist, Hide and Seek Extreme separates itself from others like it with the idea that each player is only a few inches tall in its gigantic model home map. Despite that adding even more pressure to the chosen seeker, Extreme allows these seekers special abilities to pull out tucked-away hiders. Although there isn’t a progression system of any sort, the gameplay alone is enough to have you sticking around for hours.

2) Fishing Simulator

Image via Roblox

If platformers and horror titles aren’t your cup of tea, Fishing Simulator is a soothing title that challenges you to catch various sea creatures so that they can fill their customizable aquariums. Once you’ve built up a respectable collection of fish, you’ll then be free to purchase a boat and travel to new islands in order to meet NPCs and collect valuable cosmetics.

1) Mega Fun Obby

Screenshot by Gamepur

Some Roblox users simply want to challenge themselves until they lose their minds, and Mega Fun Obby is the perfect game to do so. The game contains 2,750 stages that progressively become harder as you advance. Though, this number seems to change constantly, as every update brings more stages for you to test your jumping abilities in. It is also one of the few obbies that allows you invite and hop along with friends. In sum, whether you are rolling solo or looking to party up, Mega Fun Obby lends hundreds of hours of quality content.