The 10 rarest Steam trading cards, and how much they’re worth

When you play a game on Steam, there’s a chance you can get a few Steam trading cards. These are virtual cards that can go towards creating badges, which you can show off to your friends. You won’t get all of a game’s trading cards just by playing, instead more likely a small fraction of the total amount. To get the rest of the cards, you will need to either open booster packs or buy them from the Steam Marketplace.

Some of these cards are extremely rare, and aren’t owned by many players. They can also have extremely high prices due to said rarity, though players aren’t often paying those prices. These are the 10 rarest Steam trading cards, listed by amount. While getting an exact number is difficult, that only one of each card can be found on the marketplace is a sign of their rarity. They can also be some of the most expensive Steam trading cards, though not always.

#10. Sumo Bot (Foil) – $1,491.17

Image via SteamCardExchange

This is a foil card with only one copy found on the Steam marketplace. Foil cards are rarer than their regular versions, and Pierhead 2 Arcade isn’t the most common game that everyone has. If a game is rare, their trading card rarity goes up, and that is true for foil cards as well.

#9. Fast destroyer (Foil) – $1,580.33

Image via SteamCardExchange

Only one foil card could be found on the Steam marketplace with the Fast destroyer. Infinite Tanks is an older game from 2017 that has gameplay similar to World of Tanks. It isn’t as popular as the latter title, which may explain why its trading cards are significantly rarer.

#8. Michael (Foil) – $1,709.30

Image via SteamCardExchange

Another foil card coming to us from the Blood and Zombies game with only one copy. Blood and Zombies only recently came out in July 2022, which means not as many players have their cards. As one of the rarer foil cards, you won’t see this card outside of hardcore collections.

#7. Photosynthesis (Foil) – $1,725.08

Image via SteamCardExchange

Only one card was found on the Steam marketplace, and it is another foil trading card. Tree Simulator 2023 came out in April 2022, which means its trading cards are still new. While not the most expensive card on the market, it will still be hard to find for those looking to create their badges.

#6. Garden gnomes (Foil) – $1,755.91

Image via SteamCardExchange

Only one card from Garden Simulator was found on the Steam marketplace, and it’s another foil card. The Garden gnomes aren’t the most expensive, but some of the pricier cards have multiple copies. Garden Simulator has been out since September 8, and the foil version of the Garden gnomes card is already difficult to obtain.

#5. Bulldozer (Foil) – $1,791.43

Image via SteamCardExchange

Another rare card with only one copy is Bulldozer from False Front. They also have another rare foil card, but there are more copies that can be found on the Steam marketplace. As an Early Access game, the rarity can change if more players can potentially get their hands on one.

#4. Magical Purple (Foil) – $1,800.00

Image via SteamCardExchange

Please Fix The Road is a game that was released in June 2022, which means trading cards are still relatively new to the marketplace. Magical Purple has managed to remain rare out of the other foil cards, with a price that reflects said rarity.

#3. Wizard (Foil) – $1,800.00

Image via SteamCardExchange

Cardinal Quest II has some expensive foil cards, but none are as rare or valuable as the Wizard. Its price is far beyond the others, and it is also a difficult foil card to get your hands on. Only one copy is available on the Steam marketplace. The game has been out for five years, which means players have been trying to get their hands on one for a long time.

#2. Li Chengsong (Foil) – $1,898.36

Image via SteamCardExchange

Chaos Galaxy isn’t a stranger to high trading card prices, but Li Chengsong stands out at the foil rarity. It is hard to obtain, as the high price indicates. Only one copy is available in the Steam marketplace, and it has been out since 2020. Obtaining this card’s foil version has been difficult, but it isn’t impossible.

#1. Italy (Foil) – $1,954.56

Image via SteamCardExchange

The most expensive foil card, and one of the rarest due to only a single copy existing on the Steam marketplace. PURE trading cards are hard to find, and the other foil cards have some high prices. Italy is the rarest of the lot, and it has been hard to find ever since the game came out on October 2017.

If you find one of these cards, you could make a nice profit if you are able to find someone who needs the card for their badge. It’s an uphill task, but not impossible if you want to go for it. Just remember that getting the card is half the challenge; the buyer is the next part.