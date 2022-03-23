The best builds for the Elementalist in Guild Wars 2
Weave your way through the Tempests.
The Elementalist is a spellcasting class in Guild Wars 2 that allows players to harness the power of the elements. The Elementalist is a great all-around option for players with four unique elemental casting ranges and the ability to deal massive amounts of damage or play as a support class. However, this utility comes at a cost, with Elementalists prone to be downed by a strong wind and only able to use a single weapon during combat. This means you’ll have to ensure you have the correct runes, weapons, and Traits equipped if you want to maximize your Elementalist’s ability.
PvP
Specializations:
- Fire – Burning Precision – Smothering Auras – Flame Expulsion.
- Arcane – Renewing Stamina – Elemental Lockdown – Flame Burst.
- Weaver – Master’s Fortitude – Lesser Stone Resonance – Invigorating Strikes.
Utility Skills:
- Signet of Air
- Lightning Flash
- Primordial Stance
- Weave Self
Healing Skill:
- Signet of Restoration
PvP Equipment
Sigil of Cleansing and Sigil of Energy for your weapons and Rune of Orr and Sage Amulet.
Raid Build: Support
Specializations
- Water – Soothing Ice – Flow like Water – Soothing Power.
- Arcane – Renewing Stamina – Geyser – Flame Burst.
- Tempest – Latent Stamina – Invigorating Torrents – Elemental Bastion.
Utility Skills:
- Feel the Burn!
- Flash-Freeze!
- Aftershock!
- Rebound!
Healing Skill:
Wash the Pain Away!
Equipment
All equipment pieces should be Ascended tier. You will want to craft Hronk’s armor and ensure that you have the Magi stats equipped for them Your other items such as Backpieces and Amulets, should all have Precision, Vitality, and Healing.
The Runes and Infusions you’ll equip to your Ascended armor and accessories should all be Superior Rune of the Monk for its support power and Healing +9 Agony Infusion.
Raid Build: DPS
Specializations
- Fire – Burning Precision – Power Overwhelming – Persisting Flames.
- Air – Ferocious Winds – Raging Storm – Bolt to the Heart.
- Weaver – Superior Elements – Swift Revenge – Elements of Rage.
Utility Skill:
- Primordial Stance
- Glyph of Storms
- Arcane Blast
- Conjure Fiery Greatsword
Healing Skill:
Glyph of Elemental Harmony.
Equipment
Your Head, Chest, and Leg Armour should all be from Zojja’s Ascended line.
Shoulder’s, Hands, and Feet Armour should be from Saphir’s Ascended line.
All Accessories, Backpieces should be the Berserker stat, namely Power, Precision, and Ferocity. Your weapons should be a Sword and an offhand Dagger equipped with the following, Superior Sigil of Force and Superior Sigil of Impact. You’ll also need the Rune of the Scholar and Mighty 9+ Agony Infusions for your armor and accessories.
PvE
Specializations
- Fire – Burning Precision – Burning Rage – Persisting Flames.
- Earth – Serrated Stones – Strength of Stone – Written in Stone.
- Tempest – Unstable Conduit – Harmonious Conduit – Transcendent Tempest.
Utility Skills:
The Utility Skills in PvE are very interchangeable, you can use what makes more sense to you, but these are the best ones.
- Signet of Fire.
- Feel the Burn!
- Glyph of Elemental Power.
- Glyph of Elementals.
Healing Skill:
Signet of Resoration.
Equipment:
Having Ascended gear is always the best option in games if you cannot get the Legendary tiers, but it’s not vital for PvE. You can get away with the Exotic tier as well. The main things you’re looking for are, Power, Precision, Condition Damage, and Expertise. Your weapons should be a Dagger and a Warhorn, and a scepter warhorn with the following Superior Sigils Superior Sigil of Bursting and Superior Sigil of Smoldering. Your Runes should be Superior Rune of the Elementalist.