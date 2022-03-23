The best builds for the Elementalist in Guild Wars 2

The Elementalist is a spellcasting class in Guild Wars 2 that allows players to harness the power of the elements. The Elementalist is a great all-around option for players with four unique elemental casting ranges and the ability to deal massive amounts of damage or play as a support class. However, this utility comes at a cost, with Elementalists prone to be downed by a strong wind and only able to use a single weapon during combat. This means you’ll have to ensure you have the correct runes, weapons, and Traits equipped if you want to maximize your Elementalist’s ability.

PvP

Screenshot by Gamepur.

Specializations:

Fire – Burning Precision – Smothering Auras – Flame Expulsion.

– Burning Precision – Smothering Auras – Flame Expulsion. Arcane – Renewing Stamina – Elemental Lockdown – Flame Burst.

– Renewing Stamina – Elemental Lockdown – Flame Burst. Weaver – Master’s Fortitude – Lesser Stone Resonance – Invigorating Strikes.

Utility Skills:

Signet of Air

Lightning Flash

Primordial Stance

Weave Self

Healing Skill:

Signet of Restoration

PvP Equipment

Sigil of Cleansing and Sigil of Energy for your weapons and Rune of Orr and Sage Amulet.

Raid Build: Support

Image via ArenaNet.

Specializations

Water – Soothing Ice – Flow like Water – Soothing Power.

– Soothing Ice – Flow like Water – Soothing Power. Arcane – Renewing Stamina – Geyser – Flame Burst.

– Renewing Stamina – Geyser – Flame Burst. Tempest – Latent Stamina – Invigorating Torrents – Elemental Bastion.

Utility Skills:

Feel the Burn!

Flash-Freeze!

Aftershock!

Rebound!

Healing Skill:

Wash the Pain Away!

Equipment

All equipment pieces should be Ascended tier. You will want to craft Hronk’s armor and ensure that you have the Magi stats equipped for them Your other items such as Backpieces and Amulets, should all have Precision, Vitality, and Healing.

The Runes and Infusions you’ll equip to your Ascended armor and accessories should all be Superior Rune of the Monk for its support power and Healing +9 Agony Infusion.

Raid Build: DPS

Image via AreanNet.

Specializations

Fire – Burning Precision – Power Overwhelming – Persisting Flames.

– Burning Precision – Power Overwhelming – Persisting Flames. Air – Ferocious Winds – Raging Storm – Bolt to the Heart.

– Ferocious Winds – Raging Storm – Bolt to the Heart. Weaver – Superior Elements – Swift Revenge – Elements of Rage.

Utility Skill:

Primordial Stance

Glyph of Storms

Arcane Blast

Conjure Fiery Greatsword

Healing Skill:

Glyph of Elemental Harmony.

Equipment

Your Head, Chest, and Leg Armour should all be from Zojja’s Ascended line.

Shoulder’s, Hands, and Feet Armour should be from Saphir’s Ascended line.

All Accessories, Backpieces should be the Berserker stat, namely Power, Precision, and Ferocity. Your weapons should be a Sword and an offhand Dagger equipped with the following, Superior Sigil of Force and Superior Sigil of Impact. You’ll also need the Rune of the Scholar and Mighty 9+ Agony Infusions for your armor and accessories.

PvE

Screenshot by Gamepur.

Specializations

Fire – Burning Precision – Burning Rage – Persisting Flames.

– Burning Precision – Burning Rage – Persisting Flames. Earth – Serrated Stones – Strength of Stone – Written in Stone.

– Serrated Stones – Strength of Stone – Written in Stone. Tempest – Unstable Conduit – Harmonious Conduit – Transcendent Tempest.

Utility Skills:

The Utility Skills in PvE are very interchangeable, you can use what makes more sense to you, but these are the best ones.

Signet of Fire.

Feel the Burn!

Glyph of Elemental Power.

Glyph of Elementals.

Healing Skill:

Signet of Resoration.

Equipment:

Having Ascended gear is always the best option in games if you cannot get the Legendary tiers, but it’s not vital for PvE. You can get away with the Exotic tier as well. The main things you’re looking for are, Power, Precision, Condition Damage, and Expertise. Your weapons should be a Dagger and a Warhorn, and a scepter warhorn with the following Superior Sigils Superior Sigil of Bursting and Superior Sigil of Smoldering. Your Runes should be Superior Rune of the Elementalist.