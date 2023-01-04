The Best Free VR Games for PC in 2023

Did you buy an expensive VR headset only to discover that you don’t have enough money to buy any games? Don’t worry we got you covered. There are a plethora of great VR games available for the PC that are more than capable of being the reason you purchased it in the first place—and a handful of them are free. That said, here are the top ten free VR games you can play right now!

Accounting

Image via Squanch Games

There’s something to be said about the noble art of accounting, but unfortunately, you won’t find it in Accounting, developed by Crows Crows Crows and Squanch Games. Despite its title, crunching numbers is nowhere to be found. Instead, you’ll be transported into a world created by the minds of Justin Roiland and William Pugh.

The very first character you encounter, a puff of white smoke with a foul mouth, sets the tone of the entire game. Accounting is full of dark satirical humor that many fans of Rick and Morty will quickly notice. As you go deeper, the levels will get stranger as will the solutions to solve each world, usually in a fashion that’s either gruesome or comedic. For a free game, there’s no good reason you shouldn’t have Accounting. And please, don’t stop playing those bones.

Epic Roller Coaster

Image via B4T Games

Epic Roller Coaster is free on the Oculus Store and Steam, and will provide you with plenty of thrills. The game consists of three different modes. Classic is where you, your family, or friends can take a classic roller coaster ride. Shooter mode is the perfect combination of two amazing genres, blending coasters and shooting. Finally, race mode allows you to take the control of the cart on your own time or fast as possible challenging your friends for the best score.

Rec Room

Image via Rec Room Inc.

Rec Room is a free-to-play virtual reality game released on Steam for HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and Windows Mixed Reality headsets. Players can join themed lobbies and engage in various activities, such as playing laser tag, paintball, 3D charades, and other mini-games with friends or other players. Rec Room also features a customizable avatar creator and allows users to create their own rooms, complete with puzzles and quests.

Players can also interact with the environment in various ways, such as by throwing objects and playing musical instruments. With its vibrant community and numerous activities available, Rec Room is an entertaining and immersive experience for anyone looking to explore virtual reality.

McOsu

Image via Mckay

McKay created McOsu, a free Steam VR game. It’s an unofficial Osu! client created to bring the popular rhythm game into a virtual reality setting. The game features allow players to completely customize their experience. The game also includes a First-Person 3D gamemode (FPoSu) and an infinite number of offline profiles with pp ranking. In addition, the game supports experimental mods such as Wobble, Jigsaw, First Person, Playfield Flipping, and Reverse Sliders, among many others.

Portal Stories: VR

Image via Valve

A fan-made game that is so good Valve has given it its blessing. Challenge yourself with ten brand-new puzzles, all of which have been specifically designed to complement the VR experience and perspective. Think and act intuitively to get yourself through this wonderful free experience.

Propagation VR

Image by WanadevStudio

WanadevStudio’s Propagation VR is a free SteamVR game. Players must fight their way through a zombie apocalypse while exploring the depths of an alien space station. You must fight off terrifying zombies and other multi-species mutants using only your guns and fists. Propagation VR, with its immersive gameplay, provides a thrilling and challenging experience for any fan of virtual reality gaming.

Robo Recall

Image by Epic Games

VR shooters are either really great or incredibly bad. Thankfully, Robo Recall is the former. Developed by Epic Games, this gem of a title somehow manages to make a shooting gallery fun.

You are the unfortunate individual given the task of recalling zany robots. By “recall,” we mean “destroy.” Wielding pistols and other wonderfully crafted weapons, reduce malfunctioning robots to dust. But of course, why use pistols when you can grab the nearest robot, tear its arm off, and beat them with it all the while it protests hilariously?

The Lab

Image by Valve

The Lab, a free Steam VR game from Valve, combines elements of space exploration to create an immersive experience. Players can travel through a pocket universe, hop between planets and moons, compete in shooting challenges, and much more. The Lab, set in an Aperture Science pocket universe, provides a variety of ways to enjoy VR in a single application. In this game, you can repair a robot, defend a castle, adopt a mechanical dog, and do a variety of other exciting things in space!

VR Chat

Image by VRChat

VR Chat is a virtual world platform that has an incredibly immersive 3D environment. Players can explore a wide variety of custom-made worlds and meet other players from all over the world. VR Chat’s customizable avatars, emotes, and gestures allow players to express themselves in truly unique ways. Players can host their own virtual hangouts, participate in lighthearted activities, and share photos and videos with other players. The game also supports voice and text chat, allowing players to socialize in real-time. All of these elements combine to make an unforgettable virtual world experience.

VR Flush

Image by Brudingo Team

VR Flush is a free Steam VR game developed by Brudingo Team that immerses players in an entertaining virtual world. The premise of this game is quite peculiar; the game begins as you are doing your business on a toilet when you are abducted and beamed up to an alien spaceship. You must persuade an A.I. that you are, in fact, an intelligent lifeform. Potty humor isn’t for everyone, but this game is sure to make you laugh with its unusual premise and ridiculously fun gameplay.

VRoid Studio

Image by pixiv Inc

VRoid Studio, developed by pixiv Inc., is a free 3D animation program that lets users create and customize their own anime-style characters in virtual reality. It features a range of tools that make it easy to design and customize characters, including facial expressions, hairstyles, clothing, accessories, and more. With its intuitive user interface, users can quickly create characters that look just like them or their favorite anime character. VRoid Studio also includes a variety of backgrounds and props that can be used to graphically enhance the user’s creation. With its wide range of features, VRoid Studio is a great way to explore the world of anime in virtual reality.

Waltz of the Wizard

Image by Aldin Dynamics

If you want to understand the scope of what VR can offer, Aldin Dynamics’ Waltz of the Wizard is a shining example. You, a wizard, and a thumpin’ good one, we’d wager have a fully interactive virtual world to practice and create magic, brew potions, and experiment with. For example, creating a spell that turns everything you touch into frogs or brewing a potion that shrinks your body à la Alice in Wonderland, which encourages playing with scale.

With that said, Waltz of the Wizard is, admittedly, less of a fully-fledged game and more like a perfect introduction to VR. It’s free, you’ll feel like Harry Potter, and who hasn’t had that fantasy? Aldin Dynamics did expand upon their game with the extended version.