Iron Hands is a great overall Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It’s a huge fella with electric and fighting abilities to aid in battle. Iron Hands can easily help you win many battles, but you still need the right moves. This guide will help you pick the best Iron Hands moveset in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

The four best moves for Iron Hands

Screenshot by Gamepur

The best moveset for Iron Hands are Close Combat, Earthquake, Wild Charge, and Ice Punch. These attacks give you a great overall attacking strength to help you fight against most Pokemon types. If you use these moves at the right times, Iron Hands can easily hold its own.

Close Combat

Close Combat is a very risky move, but the payoff is worth it. When you use this move, Iron Hands closes up on the enemy and start attacking it with all its fury, leaving defense behind. This means that the attack will damage the enemy heavily, but it will lower your defense and special defense.

Earthquake

Earthquake is another great attacking move you can use to gain slight advantages in the battle. The move shakes all the ground nearby Iron Hands, damaging all nearby Pokemons. The main advantage of this attack is its ground nature, so you can fight against certain Pokemon types.

Wild Charge

Wild Charge is one of the riskier moves, but Iron Hands can easily cover for that. It’s an electric move where Iron Hands covers itself in electricity and charges at the enemy to damage their health. The move slightly damages the user, but Iron Hands has a big health pool to cover that.

Ice Punch

Last, we have Ice Punch, which covers many Pokemon types to give Iron Hands great overall attacks for most enemy types. Iron Hands attack the enemy with an ice punch and sometimes leave them frozen when you use it.