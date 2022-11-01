The best landing points on Broken Moon in Apex Legends

It is not every season that Apex Legends earns a brand new Battle Royale map, but Season 15: Eclipse has been kind enough to gift players Broken Moon. It is made up of just 14 different points of interest, but you can certainly anticipate a few to be overwhelmingly massive. Most importantly, each location will provide you with a different experience, as their loot and structures greatly differ from one another. To ensure you begin your journey on the right foot, here are the best landing points on Apex Legends’ Broken Moon map, listed in alphabetical order.

What are the best locations to drop to on Broken Moon?

Breaker Wharf

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Breaker Wharf is evidently Broken Moon’s best kept secret, as we have yet to encounter enemies in this awfully rewarding POI. Its biggest attractions are the pair of three-story manufacturing buildings that sit parallel to each other, with every floor lending Legends at least two weapons, a wealth of meds, and possibly a Rare shield or better. If their gear is ultimately a letdown, you can also discover equipment at its sprawling warehouses to the north.

Eternal Gardens

Image via Respawn Entertainment

At Eternal Gardens, come to see its cute grass sculptures and stay to build up your inventory. The POI is a lush field that is accompanied by rows of trenches and weapon-filled buildings throughout. Though, you shouldn’t be landing near these. Instead, you can first journey through the field, as Supply Bins are seemingly sprinkled all around. If the area becomes jam-packed with other squads, make your way over to the narrow tube in the middle to shoot out from the map’s only Jump Tower.

Production Yard

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Production Yard could quite easily be considered the best place to land on Broken Moon. With massive POIs like The Core and Terraformer taking attention away from it, you shouldn’t expect too much company upon dropping. We recommend first looting its central building, as both of its two floors are known to hold an array of Hop-Ups, shields, and weapons. However, what earns Production Yard a spot on this list is how easy the POI is to rotate out of. Its lengthy Zip Rail system starts north at Dry Gulch and can lead you as far down as The Foundry. You can even discover smaller rails to the east that stretch close to South Promenade.

Terraformer

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Terraformer is practically guaranteed to be a Hot Zone each match, meaning your squad should certainly walk out of the POI with some top-tier gear. Even if its not a Hot Zone, the location delivers more than enough areas to discover loot. Terraformer is built around a massive tower at the center with a handful of smaller buildings around it. Although most of their floors are fruitful, the tower’s walls are home to countless Supply Bins.

The Core

Image via Respawn Entertainment

It may not be as gigantic as Terraformer, but The Core is a must-visit spot for any Legend. On its outer edges, players will run into multi-story homes that lend great sniping angles toward its center core. Meanwhile, each entry point around the core offers small but impressive batches of weapons and healing supplies. Despite it being a hot drop, players may find it best to quickly loot the location and then take its lone Zip Rail to escape over to the quieter Breaker Wharf.