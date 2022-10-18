Maui has arrived to Smite. This is a helpful Guardian; you can play him in the Support role, although some players may attempt to bring him into the solo lane. Even though he might do alright in this position, he’s a far better Support character, working alongside the Carry and playing in the duo lane. In this guide, we’re going to cover the best Maui build in Smite.

How to build Maui in Smite

The best relics

You can have two relics while playing as Maui. The first relic will be the Cloak of Meditation, which will replenish your lane partner’s health and mana. It’s a common choice for many Support players to select this option, and it’s an excellent go-to option when playing in the duo lane. However, some players swap this out for Magic Shell. Both options are suitable, and you may want to communicate with your lane partner to see what they prefer.

The second option will depend on how your team is doing. If you struggle with chasing down the enemy, you’ll want to go with Heavenly Wings. You can use it to chase down the enemy, preventing them from flanking you or outmaneuvering you in the jungle. Alternatively, Horrific Emblem is a good option, but it only slows down enemies. The second option is to go with Belt of Frenzy, boosting all your allies’ attack speed and increasing the amount of damage enemies take. Finally, if Maui is a significant amount of damage, you’ll want to go with Shield of Thorns to reflect that damage to your enemies.

The best starter item

For Maui, we recommend going with Benevolence or Sentinel’s Gift. Sentinel’s Gift is the best Support option to increase Maui’s overall defenses. However, Benevolence is the better choice if you’d prefer to be more aggressive, increasing Maui’s basic attack capabilities and making him more annoying in team fights. The choice depends on your playstyle with Maui, but Sentinel’s Gift will likely be the preferred choice.

Maui ability level order

These are the abilities you should level up while playing as Maui.

1: Master Fisherman – 4/8/11/12/14

2: Mystical Ulua – 2/15/16/18/19

3: Solar Swing – 1/3/6/7/10

4 (Ultimate): Landfall – 5/9/13/17/20

The best items for Maui

Maui is a frustrating Support for the enemy team. He’s consistently going to be assisting his allies using Mustical Ulua, and he’s going to be frequently using CC abilities Master Fisherman and Solar Swing. While playing this character, we recommend treating him like an aggressive Support, bringing enemies towards your allies, and making sure to set up team fights. Here’s the first build we recommend you use to utilize Maui’s unique playstyle.

Animosity

Gauntlet of Thebes

Stone of Binding

Amulet of Silence

Manticore’s Spike

Jade Emperor’s Crown

There are several things you can choose to swap out, depending on the situation. As a Support player, Maui will need to be pretty receptive to what’s happening in the game and adjust according. These are some recommended choices if you need to focus on more anti-heal items.

Contagion

Pestilence

Cursed Ankh (Relic)

Maui can have a handful of damage-based items when you need to be more aggressive and want to do damage as the enemy.

Spear of the Magus

Tyrannical Plate Helm

Stone of Fal

These are some of our recommended items when you need to focus on heavy Physical defense.

Mystical Mail

Midgardian Mail

Witchblade

Breastplate of Determination

These are our recommended choices for when you need to add on more Magical defense.

Bulwark of Hope

Shogun’s Kusari

Voidstone

Maui will be a more aggressive Guardian to use in Conquest. We expect him to be the one initiating the Team Fights against enemies and grabbing critical members of the enemy team. You want to pick out select opponents to immediately capture and lock down before they can react, making it easier for your team’s damage dealers to eliminate them. Some good choices are the enemy’s Mage mid-laner, Carry DPS, or the Assassin Jungle roles.