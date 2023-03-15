The 5 Best Minecraft Cottage Designs and Builds

Minecraft is a sandbox video game where players can build every structure from scratch in their ever-expanding world. Although there are no additional perks for creating fancy structures, it’s good to occasionally divert away from the same mundane buildings. If you are looking for some cool cottage designs that are sure to beautify your Minecraft World, refer to the list below.

Among Us Cottage

Screenshot by Gamepur

Among Us is arguably one of the most popular party games ever. The game took off during the pandemic and is still going strong. At this point, it has become a pop culture phenomenon, and even non-gamers are familiar with it. Hopping on the trend, you can create an Among Us cottage in Minecraft based on one of the characters.

Beach Cottage

Screenshot by Gamepur

Always dreamed of living in the Hamptons? While that might not be possible in real life for everyone, you can certainly build a beach cottage to get the relaxing experience of the oceanside virtually. It is a fairly simple design where the exterior is made of wood and features an open interior so you can feel the sunlight and the breeze.

Desert Cottage

Screenshot by Gamepur

Much like a beach cottage, a desert cottage has more to do with its location than its structure. It features a flat roof, a sandy exterior of sandstone and wood with a living room, kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom.

Gingerbread Cottage

Screenshot by Gamepur

Everyone has heard or read the story of the Gingerbread man in their childhood. If you are a fan of the tale, you can now create a gingerbread house in Minecraft. You can add different candies to decorate the cottage to give it a complete festive look.

Japanese Cottage

Screenshot by Gamepur

Even inside the real world, Japanese cottages hold a certain charm that is unmatched by others. The traditional aesthetic it gives immediately teleports you to the land of samurais and ninjas. You can bring the same aesthetic to your Minecraft world by constructing a Japanese cottage.

Medieval Cottage

Screenshot by Gamepur

Are you a fan of different artifacts and buildings from the medieval period? If so, you can quench your thirst by adding a Medieval cottage to your Minecraft world.

Modern Glass Cottage

Screenshot by Gamepur

This glass cottage design is perfect for players who prefer a more modern aesthetic. The exterior is made entirely of glass, giving it a sleek and modern look. The interior is spacious and minimalist, with a lot of natural light.

Mushroom Cottage

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Mushroom Cottage is a unique and whimsical Minecraft cottage design perfect for players who want to create something fantastical. It features a roof made of giant mushroom caps, a wooden exterior, and a cosy interior with a living room, a kitchen, a bedroom, and a bathroom.

Stone Cottage

Screenshot by Gamepur

Those looking for a robust and long-lasting Minecraft cottage might consider the Stone Cottage. It has a thatched roof, a chimney, and a stone exterior. There are four rooms: a bedroom, a bathroom, and a living area with a fireplace.

Winter Cottage

Screenshot by Gamepur

Build a cute little cottage for your winter getaways. Add a snowman out front to create the perfect winter vibe. You can also add a fireplace inside along with blazing torches, making a warm cozy place for you to enjoy the winters.