The best moveset for Galarian Slowbro in Pokémon Go

The Galarian Slowbro form in Pokémon Go will vary from the traditional Slowbro evolution. It has slightly different typing and has a unique moveset, making it a completely different Pokémon, despite having the same name. For those who have been waiting to capture and use Galarian Slowbro in Pokémon Go, feel free to use it in the Ultra League where it can become a useful counter pick to any Fairy, Grass, Ice, Normal, and Steel-type Pokémon that appears. If you want to optimize this Pokémon, you want to make sure you teach it the best attacks it can use.

Galarian Slowbro is a Poison and Psychic-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Dark, Ghost, and Ground-type moves, but it’s resistant against Fairy, Fighting, Grass, and Poison-type attacks. It has slightly different stats, clocking in a maximum CP of 2,445, an attack of 155, a defense of 135, and a stamina of 182 when using Galarian Slowbro for PvP. When it comes to PvE, Galarian Slowbro has a maximum CP of 2,764, an attack of 184, a defense of 156, and a stamina of 216.

These are all of the moves Galarian Slowbro can learn.

Fast moves

Confusion (Psychic-type) – 16 damage and 3 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 4 turns

Poison Jab (Poison-type) – 7 damage and 3.5 energy per turn (3.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Water Gun (Water-type) – 7 damage and 3.6 energy per turn (2.3 damage per turn) – 1 turn

Charged moves

Focus Blast (Fighting-type) – 150 damage and 75 energy

Psychic (Psychic-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy (10% chance to lower the opponent’s defense by one rank)

Sludge Bomb (Poison-type) – 80 damage and 50 energy

When it comes to the fast move, you’re stuck between choosing poison jab or confusion. Water gun is an attack that you use pretty quickly, but it’s not a good option given the overall choices that you have with Galarian Slowbro. Poison jab and confusion are better attacks, and of those two, poison jab will be the stronger choice. It only takes two turns to hit, whereas confusion takes four turns. Confusion does do more damage, but poison jab can generate more energy, giving Galarian Slowbro the option to use more of its charged moves during a fight.

For charged moves, you have the same number of options. If you’re planning to give Galarian Slowbro access to two charged attacks, then you’ll be able to pick from two of the three choices. For the lowest energy choices, it’s a fight between psychic and sludge bomb. Of the two, sludge bomb is an attack that requires less energy, but if you’re willing to wait for Galarian Slowbro to receive five more, it can use psychic, dealing more damage, with a chance of a debuff, albeit, there’s a small chance. But it offers more of a chance than sludge bomb does. Plus, psychic is super effective against Fighting and Poison-types, giving Galarian Slowbro even more type coverage in the Ultra League. For its second charged move, you always want to go with focus blast given the amount of damage the attack can do.

Galarian Slowbro can become a decent Ultra League Pokémon. It’s not going to be right at the top of the competition, though, so you want to make sure you’re picking your attacks wisely. It has a decent amount of type coverage, making it a solid closer Pokémon to hold the line, given how much stamina it has.

The best moveset to teach Galarian Slowbro is the fast move poison jab, and the best charged moves to teach it are psychic and focus blast.