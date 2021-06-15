The best moveset for shadow Ho-Oh in Pokémon Go

The many attacks available to your Pokémon in Pokémon Go make them complicated to balance to find the correct combination. If you teach it an incorrect fast move, or don’t give it the best charged attack, you’re going to be overwhelmed any fight whenever you use them. Shadow Ho-Oh is one of those Pokémon that you want to make sure you give the best moveset. While it has increased attack power as a shadow version, it also has decreased defenses, making it less reliable, and a higher risk option.

Shadow Ho-Oh is a Fire and Flying-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Electric, Rock, and Water-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug, Ground, Fire, Fighting, Fairy, Grass, and Steel-type attacks. It’s primarily going to be used in the Master League, and it’s essentially on the same level of its standard version.

These are all of the moves that shadow Ho-Oh can learn.

Fast moves

Extrasensory (Psychic-type) – 8 damage and 3.3 energy per turn (2.6 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Hidden Power (All-types) – 9 damage and 2.6 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Incinerate (Fire-type) – 15 damage and 4 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 5 turns

Charged moves

Brave Bird (Flying-type) – 130 (156) damage and 55 energy (100% chance to lower user’s defense by three ranks)

Earthquake (Ground-type) – 120 damage and 65 energy

Fire Blast (Fire-type) – 140 (168) damage and 80 energy

Return (Normal-type) – 130 damage and 70 energy

Solar Beam (Grass-type) – 150 damage and 80 energy

When picking the best fast move for shadow Ho-Oh, you always want to go with incinerate. It has the highest amount of damage and produces the most amount of energy. The amount of energy you receive for using incinerate is incredible, making it a must-have option for Ho-Oh. Without it, you’ll never be able to use its more energy-demanding charged moves, with the lowest requiring 55 energy.

For the charged moves, you have a few options. The first choice you always want to make for shadow Ho-Oh will be brave bird. Although shadow Ho-Oh already has a lower defense than its standard version, if you’re using brave bird, you want to use it to knock the opponent down with a massive attack, and brave bird is one of the best you could use.

The next option for shadow Ho-Oh’s second charged move would be earthquake. It’s the second lowest energy attack that Ho-Oh can learn, and it covers a lot of Ho-Oh’s weaknesses. Earthquake is super effective against Electric, Fire, Poison, Rock, and Steel-type Pokémon. The Electric and Rock-type are the ones you have to worry about the most. Unfortunately, Ho-Oh doesn’t have anything to take out Water-types, so you’ll need a suitable Pokémon in your roster to handle them.

Shadow Ho-Oh works similarly to the regular version. They both have the same moves. The downside is if you cannot remove shadow Ho-Oh’s frustration charged move. You can’t use it until you unlock both of its charged move slots, which you can only do at specific times in Pokémon Go.

The best moveset to teach shadow Ho-Oh is the fast move incinerate, and the charged moves brave bird and earthquake.