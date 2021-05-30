The best skins for Loba in Apex Legends

Loba Andrade is a rich and stylish thief who has chewed her way to the top in a wolf-eat-dog world. She is one of the only two support Legends in Apex Legends, but she can also be played selfish just as easily. Orphaned at a young age by another Legend, Revenant, she playing each game with vengeance in her heart. This bloodthirsty, bisexual femme fatale is over-the-top in some of the best ways, so let’s dig into it. Here are Loba’s 10 best skins.

Top 10 Loba Skins

This list is in order from the 10th best skin, all the way up to the very best skin at the bottom. These skins are earned in a variety of ways, such as Twitch Prime, limited-time events, past battle passes, and in-store promotions, as well as year-round buyable skins. That said, this is not a “how-to guide” on how to get them, and we will not detail how to do such — some will never even be available again. This guide is about purely rating the aesthetics.

10. Self Reflection (Legendary)

Images via Respawn

To be honest, we love the outfit, but that dreadful makeup pushed it down to number 10.

9. Elegante (Rare)

Images via Respawn

This skin’s color scheme is really nice. The black, gold and red combination suits Loba well.

8. Pack Hunter (Rare)

Images via Respawn

The eyes on this are what really sold it. It adds a unique look to the skin no other Loba skin has.

7. Gold Standard (Legendary)

Images via Respawn

This skin is pretty cool — though it is the least exciting of Loba’s basic legendary skins, we like the look.

6. Red Handed (Epic)

Images via Respawn

This fiery look is definitely an attention-grabber, but not as good as its original variant.

5. Torrent (Epic)

Images via Respawn

We can’t get over the hair on this skin. It’s iconic. We would love to see her hair in similar colors again.

3. Bootlegger (Legendary)

Images via Respawn

This variant of Gold Standard is much better. The color choices are bold, and the white hair looks great.

3. Haute Hoplite (Legendary)

Images via Respawn

Loba has awful luck with event legendary skins, but voila: here stands her only good one.

2. Purple Reign (Legendary)

Images via Respawn

This skin, hairstyle and outfit is very cool and futuristic, but its variant is even better.

1. Off the Record (Legendary)

Images via Respawn

This is one of the best skins in the game — end of sentence. It taps into an androgynous and almost masculine side of Loba we rarely see, and colors are absolutely stunning on her. From the white robotic plates, to the red makeup, to the short red haircut: she looks like she just walked out of her own sci-fi movie. The high-fashion feel of the look also pairs wonderfully with Loba as a character. We are dying to see more short hair Loba skins. 11 out of 10? Can we say that? Well, we just did.