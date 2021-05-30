The best skins for Octane in Apex Legends

Octavio “Octane” Silva lives for the adrenaline rush and brings just that to Apex Legends. He is all about fast action, function, and for the most part, sleek and aerodynamic designs. From a threatening spider to an adorable cheetah, Octane has range. Many of his skins also feature unique takes on his prosthetic limbs, making sure that this daredevil is looking stylish from head to metal toe. Here are Octane’s top 10 skins.

Top 10 Octane Skins

This list is in order from the 10th best, all the way up to the very best skin at the bottom. These skins are earned in a variety of ways, such as Twitch Prime, limited-time events, past battle passes, and in-store promotions, as well as year-round buyable skins. That said, this is not a “how-to guide” on how to get them, and we will not detail how to do such — some will never even be available again. This guide is about purely rating the aesthetics.

10. Wicked Intent (Rare)

Images via Respawn

This is the only rare skin to make the list, and purely because of the amazing tattoos on his arms and abdomen.

9. Oni’s Shadow (Legendary)

Images via Respawn

This blue and bronze recolor brought new life into an older Legendary skin.

8. Jade Tiger (Legendary)

Images via Respawn

The design of this skin is stellar — the only thing that could’ve been done better is the colors.

7. Sonic Boom (Legendary)

Images via Respawn

This cool skin, on the other hand, is all about color. The pink, blue, and black combo makes a statement.

6. Arachnoid Rush (Legendary)

Images via Respawn

Coming from the Octane Edition of Apex, this cool skin gives off major Spider-Man character vibes.

5. Dasher (Legendary)

Images via Respawn

This Christmas skin is a bit out of left field compared to all of the others, and that’s what makes it so great. It’s fun!

4. El Tigre (Legendary)

Images via Respawn

This skin did everything that Jade Tiger skin couldn’t. This stunning recolor is one of the best.

3. Extreme Measures (Legendary)

Images via Respawn

This recolor is brilliant, and it’s also popular with non-binary players because it matches their pride flag.

2. Fast Fashion (Legendary)

Images via Respawn

Octane’s mask literally says “>w<.” How can you not love it? Great hair and outfit too, though.

1. Wild Speed (Legendary)

Images via Respawn

This skin for the ALGS promotion is just perfect, in our opinion. Cheetah catboy Octane in a cute latex-looking outfit? Hello? We’re obsessed with this skin. It’s definitely the best from the ALGS promotion, and one of the best skins so far in the game. We would love to see a future recolor of it. It is perfect for Octane, as he is all about speed, and there’s not much out there faster than a cheetah.