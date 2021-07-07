The best Stain talent tree path in My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero

When it comes to picking out a talent tree for your hero in My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero, you want to make sure you’re going up the correct path to ensure you’re picking the strongest abilities. It will vary on each character, but thankfully, there are only three paths to pick from, so it’s not too difficult to pick the correct choices. For Stain, you want to focus on giving him as much damage output as possible and increasing the amount of extra attack he’s going to give his opponent.

For the first option, you want to go down the bottom right option. The bottom right option for Stain increases the amount of damage Stain is going to deal to a hero while he’s executing a combo. That will be the final box, with the ones leading up to it; the others increase damage when Stain activates his abilities, and when he’s dual-wielding his overall defense increases. While defense is not one of Stain’s best skills, passively increasing it to reach the end of the tree is a worthwhile investment.

When picking the second tree, you’re left with going the top right or the left tree. Of these two, we found that going down the top right tree was a better option. This is because these talents increase Stain’s overall damage with his abilities. Still, it primarily boosts his W attack, Dagger Strike, where he throws five daggers in a cone in front of him, preventing anything hit by them to not move for several seconds. In addition, by increasing the damage he deals after throwing them, it gives him a chance to pounce on his targets and slash their health down while they’re compromised. It’s a brutal strategy and extremely helpful, but it is outshined by the overall damage of the bottom right tree, which is why it’s our second option.

The final tree on the left of Stain’s talent decreases the cooldown time of his E attack, Blade Dance, and greatly increases his attack while Aura of Fear is active and reduces the damage he takes. Many players have said that you can choose between the left option or the top right. Both options are solid, but the dramatic increase in damage for Stain by going through the top right tree feels like a far better fit.