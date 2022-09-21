The best tank nickname ideas for World of Tanks – What to name your tank

Naming your tank is always a fun activity, but coming up with something creative can be tough. Sometimes another player already took your first choice. You might regret the name that you eventually settled on. New tanks might inspire nicknames that you want to use.

The possibilities are endless when it comes to nicknames. If you are genuinely stumped and need some help coming up with a nickname, here is a list of the best tank nickname ideas to draw inspiration from. These ideas will be organized by ease of use (the amount of thought put in). You don’t have to use any of these ideas, but they are a good starting point.

#1. Name a tank after its appearance

You can look at the tank as a whole or choose a specific feature. You can poke fun at a feature that seems silly to you, or comment on a tank’s appearance.

The Object 704 tank (Soviet Tier 9 tank destroyer) looks like the Batmobile, and that can be a nickname idea. For more generic names, the AMX 40 (French Tier 4 light tank) looks like a duck, and is often referred to as “Duck” or “Rubber Ducky”. Looking at the S35 CA (French Tier 5 tank destroyer), it has an opening that makes it look like a bath, and can be called “Bathtub”.

Image via Wargaming

For features, the S-51 (Soviet Tier 7 self propelled gun) has a significantly longer barrel when aiming, which leads to the “Unicorn” nickname. The G.W. Panther (German Tier 7 self propelled gun) has armor around the barrel that looks like a vampire’s cape, which earns it the “Dracula” nickname.

Looking at a tank and thinking about what it reminds you of is a great way to come up with a name other people haven’t touched.

#2. Tank nicknames based on gameplay performance

Look at how a tank is performing in-game and you might get inspiration for a name. The Lowe (German Tier 8 heavy tank) is sometimes known as “Slowe” because it has slow movement speed. On the opposite end, the E 25 (German Tier 7 tank destroyer) is known for its mobility and stealth, earning it the “Cockroach” nickname.

Firepower is another source of nickname ideas. The FV215b (183) tank, a British Tier 10 tank destroyer, has the nickname of “Death Star” because of its ability to be dangerous to any tank. The T95 (American Tier 9 tank destroyer) is known as the “Doom Turtle” as it has nearly impenetrable front armor along with slow speed.

Everyone will have their own opinion on how a tank performs in battle. Start with your favorite tanks and see what you come up with.

#3. Create your own tank classification nickname

Tanks in real life have names related to their size, tactical role, and capabilities. You don’t have to follow a strict convention for a game, but you can draw some inspiration from real life tank names. Just as every country has a different naming system, yours can be unique as well.

Image via Wargaming

Some tanks have a letter followed by a number (M60), which can be your entire nickname. You can expand upon that with names or concepts that sound cool to you, such as the “Z99 Ocelot”. Flipping the numbers and words is also an option, as with the real life Leopard 2 tank. Names such as “Hydra O14” or “Tunnel 54T” can be experimented with, and the possibilities are endless.

What you come up with would likely not be the name of an actual tank in real life. But let your creative juices flow and you can easily come up with an interesting in-game tank classification nickname.

#4. Think of funny tank nicknames

If you are well-versed in humor or an expert in puns, you can always aim for a humorous nickname. It can be hit-or-miss and you may have to test them out before committing. It’s a great way to be memorable and get a chuckle at the same time.

The Type 4 Chi-To (Japanese Tier 6 medium tank) sounds like “Cheeto”, and that’s become the nickname. Another Japanese tank, the Tier 7 O-Ni, gets called “Oni” or “Ogre” because that is what Oni means in Japanese.

You might have to stretch your thinking muscles to be funny, and you will have a few misses online. But if you keep practicing names and testing them out, you’re bound to find a winner at some point.

The possibilities for tank nicknames are endless, but you don’t have to come up with the best one right away. These ideas are a great start, but they are a roadmap to help you find the best tank nickname. Test a few names out, you can always rename yourself for 2,500 gold if you feel you made a mistake. With the right inspiration, you might even come up with the next popular nickname!