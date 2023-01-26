The Electric Cup: Great League Edition tier list in Pokemon Go – January 26, 2023

The Electric Cup has arrived in Pokémon Go, and this one surrounds Pokémon eligible to participate in the Great League. There are only a handful of choices that meet these requirements, so you do have your work cut out for you to find the best teams. Here’s what you need to know about the Electric Cup: Great League tier list in Pokémon Go.

The Electric Cup tier list

For Pokémon to participate in the Electric Cup, they need to be an Electric-type, and they can not be any stronger than 1,500 CP. Also, Stunfisk, Heliolisk, Charjabug, and Vikavolt have all been banned from this competition.

Lead tier list

Your Lead Pokémon will be the first you use against your opponent. You want to have a decent balance of attack and defense with this Pokémon, and typically you can expect to dedicate at least one shield to this Pokémon.

Tier Pokémon S Galvantula, Luxray, and Manectric A Alolan Graveler, Galvantula, and Togedemaru B Alolan Golem, Lanturn, and Magnezone C Ampharos, Electrivie, and Electrode D Eelektross, Plusle, and Zapdos

Switch tier list

The switch Pokémon will be the one you swap out for your Lead Pokémon. This one is typically far more aggressive, and you want to ensure you’re overwhelming your opponent while protecting your Lead choice from any of its weaknesses.

Tier Pokémon S Lanturn, Lxuray, and Manectric A Alolan Graveler, Galvantula, and Minun B Electabuzz, Hisuian Electrode, and Raikou C Plusle, Togedemaru, and Zebstrika D Ampharos, Eelektross, and Electivire

Closer tier list

The Closer Pokémon will be the final Pokémon you use on your team. It’s going to be the one that stands the line against the final Pokémon left on your opponent’s side. Typically, you want to give this to a robust and defensive Pokémon.