Pokémon Go’s Crackling Voltage event brings Giovanni’s next shadow legendary, and fans are hesitantly excited

Crackling Voltage is the next big event to happen in Pokémon Go’s Mythical Wishes season. This will highlight several Electric-type Pokémon, as Helioptile and Tapu Koko receive their shiny versions, along with several increased Electric-type spawns throughout the event. In the final week of Crackling Voltage, there’s going to be a Rocket Takeover happening, bringing back the return of Giovanni, who has captured a surprising shadow Legendary that fans don’t quite know how they feel about.

The Crackling Voltage event begins on January 27, next Friday, and will end on February 5. Tapu Kako will appear in five-star raids from January 25 to February 1, and there’s a good chance players can catch a shiny version of this Pokémon. In addition, Helioptile will appear alongside several Electric-types in the wild and one-star raids, with an increased chance for players to encounter its shiny version for the first time.

There will not be a Timed Research or Special Research quest for this event, as the Team Rocket Takeover event kicks off on February 1, giving all players a Giovanni-based Special Research.

The legendary shadow Pokémon Giovanni has captured Registeel, the Iron Pokémon. This is a new shadow Pokémon for players to acquire in the game, and fans are leaning toward this being a downgrade of the traditionally beefy Steel-type.

Image via Niantic

When a Pokémon becomes a shadow Pokémon, there’s a sharp decrease in the defense power it has with a drastic increase to the Pokémon’s attack power. Registeel is seen as one the best Great and Ultra Leagues PvP Pokémon for players, but its hefty amount of defense makes it such an excellent Pokémon. If a player were to swap part of its defense power out for more attack power, Registeel would lose what makes it a special Pokémon.

The initial thoughts surrounding this announcement are that players are likely better off purifying this Pokémon, but this is well ahead of the event before players can test it out for themselves. For now, it looks like the players might want to save this Giovanni encounter for future shadow legendary and instead partake in the five-star raids the non-shadow Registeel is going to appear in after Tapu Kako leaves on February 1.