The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – All Elixir Recipes
The Elixirs are useful items in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and knowing all recipes makes it easy to craft them.
There are multiple items you can craft in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. You’ll need to go out of your way to locate the many ingredients associated with them, but once you have those, you’re good to go. The next thing you need to know is the various recipes associated with crafting.
One set of crafting recipes you’ll want to keep on hand are the various Elixirs you can make in Breath of the Wild. These will assist you in exploring some of the more dangerous locations in Hyrule Kingdom, and you’ll be able to keep this handy throughout your entire playthrough. This guide covers all Elixir recipes you can use in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Every Elixir Recipe To Get in Breath of the Wild
There are 10 Elixir recipes that you can use while playing Breath of the Wild. These are recipes that you can readily craft, so long as you have the proper ingredients whenever you want to make them. How you go about crafting Elixirs is cooking monster parts.
You can do this at any cooking station you find while exploring the game, but it all comes down to the ingredients you’re using. The number of ingredients you use matters, and it’s important to remember this during the crafting process.
These are all of the Elixir recipes you can make in Breath of the Wild. We’ve also listed the various effects these Elixir give you when you use them.
|Elixir Name
|Elixir Recipe
|Elixir Effects
|Elixir Duration
|Chilly Elixir
|Four Cold Darner and a Moblin Horn
Four Winterwing Butterflies and a Moblin Horn
|Drinking the Chilly Elixir increases Link’s resistance to heat.
|11:10 Minutes
|Electro Elixir
|Four Electric Darner and Bokoblin Horn
|Using the Electro Elixir Increases Link’s resistance to electricity.
|11:10 Minutes
|Energizing Elixir
|Four Restless Crickets and a Bokoblin Horn
|Drinking the Energizing Elixir restores Link’s stamina.
|Heals One Stamina wheel
|Fireproof Elixir
|Four Hot-Footed Frogs and a Bokoblin Horn
Two Fireproof Lizards and a Bokoblin Horn
|Drink the Fireproof Elixir to prevent Link from catching on fire.
|First Recipe: 6:10 minutes
Second Recipe: 4:20 minutes
|Hasty Elixir
|Four Hot-Footed Frogs and a Bokoblin Horn
Four Hightail Lizards and a Bokoblin Horn
|When you drink the Hasty Elixir, it gives Link increased movement speed while running, climbing, and swimming.
|Both Recipes: 5:10 minutes
|Heart Elixir
|Four Hearty Lizards and a Bokoblin Horn
|Drink this Potion to fully restore Link’s health. Your maximum hearts are also increased, but they go away after you take damage.
|Lose Additional Health After Hit
|Mighty Elixir
|Four Chuchu Jellies and a Bladed Rhino Beetle
|Drinking this power increases Link’s attack power.
|5:30 Minutes
|Sneaky Elixir
|Four Sunset Fireflies and a Bokoblin Fang
|You can use this potion to increase Link’s stealth capabilities, making it harder to find him.
|9:50 Minutes
|Spicy Elixir
|Four Warm Darners and a Bokoblin Horn
|When you drink the Spicy Elixir, Link becomes more resistant to cold weather.
|11:10 Minutes
|Tough Elixir
|A Rugged Rhino Beetle and Bokoblin Guts
|You can drink the Tough Elixir for a temporary boost to Link’s defenses.
|4:00 Minutes