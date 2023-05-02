The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – All Food Recipes

There are hundreds of food recipes you need to keep track of in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and they’re all extremely useful.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a massive world you can explore at leisure. You can track down the many shrines hidden from you or investigate the various enemy camps scattered throughout Hyrule. The world is waiting for you to explore, but it is dangerous.

You don’t want to adventure anywhere unprepared, which means ensuring you have access to plenty of food and knowing those recipes. There are numerous food recipes to learn, all with different benefits. Here’s what you need to know about all food recipes in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

All Food Recipe in Breath of the Wild — Ingredients & Their Effects

There are multiple food recipes that you can find throughout Breath of the Wild. There’s no in-game cookbook for you to refer back to them, so you’ll need to keep track of them yourself or memorize them. They’re also divided into categories: Meat, Vegetables, Seafood, Fruits, Mushroom, Monsters, Sweets, and Others. The Other category contains some of the less-eaten foods, but they will heal you.

You can modify any of these base recipes with additional fruits and vegetables to give them new effects, such as restoring your stamina, providing Cold Resistance, or increasing your attack power.

Here’s every food recipe you could ever use in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Fruit Recipes

You can make these Fruit-based recipes in Breath of the Wild.

RecipesIngredientsEffects
Copious Simmered FruitFour unique Fruits can be used alongside ingredients with various status effectsRestores hearts
Simmered FruitAny FruitHeal 1 to 10 hearts
Spicy Sauteed PeppersSpicy PepperHeal 5 to 10 hearts, and Cold Resistance
Steamed FruitAny Fruit and VegetableHeal 1 to 28 hearts

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Meat Recipes

These are all the meat-based recipes in Breath of the Wild.

RecipesIngredientsEffects
Creamy Meat SoupAny Raw Meat, Fresh Milk, Rock Salt, and any HerbHeal 3 to 15 hearts
Glazed MeatAny Meat and Courser Bee HoneyHeals Stamina
Gourmet Meat and Rice BowlRaw Gourmet Meat or a Whole Bird, Rock Salt, and Hylian RiceHeal 6 to 28 hearts
Gourmet Meat CurryRaw Gourmet Meat, Goron Spice, and Hylian RiceHeal 8 to 20 hearts
Gourmet Meat StewRaw Gourmet Meat, Fresh Milk, Goat Butter, and Tabantha WheatHeal 9 to 20 hearts
Gourmet Poultry CurryRaw Whole Bird, Hylian Rice, and Goron SaltHeal 8 to 20 hearts
Gourmet Poultry PilafRaw Whole Bird, Goat Butter, Hylian Rice, and a Bird EggHeal 10 to 16 hearts
Meat and Rice BowlRaw Meat or a Raw Bird Drumstick, Rock Salt, and Hylian RiceHeal 4 to 8 hearts
Meat CurryRaw Meat, Goron Spice, and Hylian RiceHeal 4 to 8 hearts
Meat PieAny Raw Meat, Goat Butter, Rock Salt, and Tabantha WheatHeal 4 to 14 hearts
Meat Rice BallsAny Raw Meat and Hylian RiceHeal 4 to 26 hearts
Meat StewRaw Meat, Fresh Milk, Goat Butter, and Tabantha WheatHeal 5 to 10 hearts
Meat-Stuffed PumpkinsAny Raw Meat and a Fortified PumpkinHeal 3 to 27 hearts
Pepper SteakAny Meat and Spicy PepperHeals 7 hearts and provides Cold resistance
Poultry CurryRaw Bird Drumstick, Bird Egg, Goat Butter, and Hylian RiceHeals 6 to 8 hearts
Poultry PilafRaw Bird Drumstick, Goat Butter, Hylian Rice, and a Bird EggHeals 6 to 8 hearts
Prime Meat and Rice BowlsRaw Prime Meat or Raw Bird Thigh, Hylian Rice, and Rock SaltHeals 5 to 11 hearts
Prime Meat CurryRaw Prime Meat, Goron Spice, and Hylian RiceHeals 5 to 11 hearts
Prime Meat StewRaw Prime Meat, Fresh Milk, Goat Butter, and Tabanth WheatHeals 6 to 12 hearts
Prime Poultry PilafRaw Bird Thigh, Goat Butter, Hylian Rice, and a Bird EggHeals 7 to 10 hearts
Prime Poultry CurryRaw Bird Thigh, Hylian Rice, and Goron SaltHeals 5 to 11 hearts
Salt-Grilled Gourmet MeatRaw Gourmet Meat or a Raw Whole Bird and Rock SaltHeals 9 to 24 hearts
Salt-Grilled MeatRaw Meat or a Raw Bird Drumstick and Rock Saltheals 2 to 8 hearts
Salt-Grilled Prime MeatRaw Prime Meat or a Raw Bird Thigh and Rock SaltHeals 3 to 12 hearts
Steamed MeatAny Meat and VegetableHeals 1 to 18 hearts

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Monster Recipes

These are all of the Monster-based recipes in Breath of the Wild.

RecipesIngredientsEffects
Monster CakeMonster Extract, Fresh Milk, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat6 to 12 hearts
Monster CurryMonster Extract, Goron Spice, and Hylian Rice5 to 17 hearts
Monster Rice BallsMonster Extract, Rock Salt, and Hylian Rice1 to 17 hearts
Monster SoupMonster Extract, any Meat, and any Seafood1 to 20 hearts
Monster StewMonster Extract, Goat Butter, Cane Sugar, and Tabantha Wheat1 to 11 hearts

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Mushroom Recipes

These are all the recipes that use Mushroom ingredients in Breath of the Wild.

RecipeIngredientsEffects
Cream of Mushroom SoupAny Mushroom, any Vegetable, Rock Salt, and Fresh Milk7 to 19 hearts
Fragrant Mushroom SauteAny Mushroom and Goron Spice4 to 8 hearts
Glazed MushroomsAny Mushroom and Courser Bee Honey5 to 28 hearts
Mushroom OmeletAny Mushroom, Goat Butter, a Bird Egg, and Rock Salt3 to 15 hearts
Mushroom Rice BallsAny Mushroom and Hylian Rice3 to 14 hearts
Mushroom RisottoAny Mushroom, Goat Butter, Rock Salt, and Hylian Rice3 to 6 hearts
Salt-Grilled MushroomsAny Mushroom and Rock Salt1 to 8 hearts

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Other Recipes

These are all the unique recipes that are categorized as “Other” in Breath of the Wild.

RecipesIngredientsEffects
Dubious FoodMonster Parts1 heart
Fairy TonicFairy7 hearts
Rock-Hard FoodGems or Wood1 heart
Wheat BreadRock Salt and Tabantha Wheat2 to 14 hearts

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Seafood Recipes

These are all the recipes that use Seafood as a base ingredient in Breath of the Wild.

RecipeIngredientsEffects
Clam ChowderHearty Blueshell Snail, Fresh Milk, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat11 hearts
Crab Omelet with RiceAny Crab, Rock Salt, a Bird Egg, and Hylian Rice6 to 14 hearts
Crab RisottoAny Crab, Rock Salt, Goat Butter, and Hylian Rice4 to 10 hearts
Crab Stir-FryAny Crab and Goron Spice2 to 26 hearts
Creamy Seafood SoupAny Seafood, any Herb, Fresh Milk, and Rock Salt3 to 22 hearts
Fish PieAny Seafood, Goat Butter, Rock Salt, and Tabantha Wheat4 to 6 hearts
Glazed SeafoodAny Seafood and Courser Bee Honey6 to 18 hearts
Porgy MeuniereAny Porgy, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat2 to 6 hearts
Salmon MeuniereHearty Salmon, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat14 hearts
Salmon RisottoHeart Salmon, Rock Salt, Goat Butter, and Hylian Rice14 hearts
Salt-Grimmed CrabAny Crab and Rock Salt2 to 26 hearts
Salt-Grimmed FishAny Fish and Rock Salt2 to 14 hearts
Seafood CurryHearty Blueshell Snail or any Porgy, Goron Spice, and Hylian Rice4 to 20 hearts
Seafood Fried RiceHeart Blueshell Snail or any Porgy, Rock Salt, and Hylian Rice4 to 10 hearts
Seafood MeuniereAny Seafood, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat2 to 6 hearts
Seafood PaellaAny Porgy, Hearty Blueshell Snail, Goat Butter, Rock Salt, and Hylian Rice12 hearts
Seafood Rice BallsAny Fish and Hylian Rice4 to 10 hearts

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Skewers

These are all the recipes that create Skewers in Breath of the Wild.

RecipesIngredientsEffects
Copious Fish SkewersAny four Fish2 to 20 hearts
Copious Meat SkewersAny four Raw Meats13 to 24 hearts
Copious Mushroom SkewersAny four Mushrooms4 to 19 hearts
Fish and Mushroom SkewersAny Fish and any Mushroom3 to 20 hearts
Fish SkewerAny Fish2 to 20 hearts
Gourmet Spiced MeatRaw Gourmet Meat or Raw Whole Bird and Goron Spice6 to 24 hearts
Meat and Mushroom SkewerAny Raw Meat and Mushroom2 to 26 hearts
Meat SkewerAny Raw Meat2 to 5 hearts
Mushroom SkewerAny Mushroom1 to 10 hearts
Prime Spiced Meat SkewerRaw Prime Meat or a Raw Bird Thigh and Goron Spice3 to 12 hearts
Seafood SkewerAny Crab or Snail2 to 10 hearts
Spiced Meat SkewerRaw Meat or a Raw Bird Drumstick, and Goron Spice2 to 8 hearts

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sweet Recipes

These are all the Sweets-based recipes in Breath of the Wild.

RecipesIngredientsEffects
Apple PieApple, Cane Sugar, Goat Butter, and Tabantha WheatHeal 3 to 12 hearts
Carrot CakeAny Carrot, Cane Sugar, Goat Butter, and Tabantha WheatHeal 3 to 15 hearts
Egg PuddingBird Egg, Cane Sugar, and Fresh MilkHeal 3 to 15 hearts
Egg TartBird Egg, Cane Sugar, Goat Butter, and Tabantha WheatHeal 4 to 10 hearts
Energizing Honey CandyCourser Bee Honey + up to fiveHeal 2 to 18 hearts
Energizing Honey CrepeCourser Bee Honey, Cane Sugar, Bird Egg, Tabantha Wheat, and Fresh MilkHeal 10 hearts
Fried BananasMighty Bananas, Cane Sugar, and Tabantha WheatHeal 3 to 15 hearts
Fruit CakeApple or Wildberry, Cane Sugar, Tabantha Wheat, and any FruitHeal 5 to 15 hearts
Fruit PieAny Fruit, Cane Sugar, Goat Butter, and Tabantha WheatHeal 3 to 10 hearts
Honeyed AppleApple and Courser Bee HoneyHeal 5 to 17 hearts
Honeyed FruitsAny Fruit and Courser Bee HoneyHeal 5 to 18 hearts
Hot Buttered AppleApple and Goat ButterHeal 2 to 5 hearts
NutcakeAcorn or a Chickaloot Tree Nut, Cane Sugar, Goat Butter, and Tabantha WheatHeal 3 to 12 hearts
Plain CrepeBird Egg, Cane Sugar, Fresh Milk, and Tabantha WheatHeal 5 to 15 hearts
Pumpkin PieFortified Pumpkin, Goat Butter, Cane Sugar, and Tabantha WheatHeal 3 to 10 hearts
Wildberry CrepeWildberry, Cane Sugar, Bird Egg, Fresh Milk, and Tabanth WheatHeal 10 hearts

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Vegetable Recipes

These are all the recipes that use Vegetables in Breath of the Wild.

RecipesIngredientsEffects
Carrot StewAny Carrot, Fresh Milk, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat4 to 15 hearts
Copious Fried Wild GreensAny four different Vegetables1 to 23 hearts
Cream of Vegetable SoupAny Vegetable, Fresh Milk, and Rock Salt1 to 3 hearts
Creamy Heart SoupAny Radish, Hydromelon, Fresh Milk, and Voltfruit8 to 20 hearts
Curry PilafHylian Rice, Goron Spice, and Goat Butter2 to 10 hearts
Curry RiceHylian Rice and Goron Spice2 to 14 hearts
Fried Wild GreensAny Vegetable0 to 20 hearts
Glazed VeggiesAny Vegetable and Courser Bee Honey5 to 20 hearts
Herb SauteAny Vegetable and Goron Spice0 to 19 hearts
Pumpkin StewFortified Pumpkin, Fresh Milk, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat4 to 12 hearts
Salt-Grilled GreensAny Vegetable and Rock Salt0 to 19 hearts
Sauteed NutsAcorn or Chickaloo Tree Nut1 to 2.5 hearts
Vegetable CurryAny Carrot or Pumpkin, Goron Spice, and Hylian Rice3 to 22 hearts
Vegetable OmeletAny Vegetable, Goat Butter, a Bird Egg, and Rock Salt2 to 14 hearts
Vegetable RisottoAny Carrot or Pumpkin, Goat Butter, Hylian Rice, and Rock Salt3 to 14 hearts
Veggie Cream SoupAny Carrot or Pumpkin, Fresh Milk, and Rock Salt1 to 21 hearts
Veggie Rice BallsAny Vegetable and Hylian Rice2 to 25 hearts

