The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – All Food Recipes
There are hundreds of food recipes you need to keep track of in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and they’re all extremely useful.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a massive world you can explore at leisure. You can track down the many shrines hidden from you or investigate the various enemy camps scattered throughout Hyrule. The world is waiting for you to explore, but it is dangerous.
You don’t want to adventure anywhere unprepared, which means ensuring you have access to plenty of food and knowing those recipes. There are numerous food recipes to learn, all with different benefits. Here’s what you need to know about all food recipes in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
All Food Recipe in Breath of the Wild — Ingredients & Their Effects
There are multiple food recipes that you can find throughout Breath of the Wild. There’s no in-game cookbook for you to refer back to them, so you’ll need to keep track of them yourself or memorize them. They’re also divided into categories: Meat, Vegetables, Seafood, Fruits, Mushroom, Monsters, Sweets, and Others. The Other category contains some of the less-eaten foods, but they will heal you.
You can modify any of these base recipes with additional fruits and vegetables to give them new effects, such as restoring your stamina, providing Cold Resistance, or increasing your attack power.
Here’s every food recipe you could ever use in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Zelda: Breath of the Wild Fruit Recipes
You can make these Fruit-based recipes in Breath of the Wild.
|Recipes
|Ingredients
|Effects
|Copious Simmered Fruit
|Four unique Fruits can be used alongside ingredients with various status effects
|Restores hearts
|Simmered Fruit
|Any Fruit
|Heal 1 to 10 hearts
|Spicy Sauteed Peppers
|Spicy Pepper
|Heal 5 to 10 hearts, and Cold Resistance
|Steamed Fruit
|Any Fruit and Vegetable
|Heal 1 to 28 hearts
Zelda: Breath of the Wild Meat Recipes
These are all the meat-based recipes in Breath of the Wild.
|Recipes
|Ingredients
|Effects
|Creamy Meat Soup
|Any Raw Meat, Fresh Milk, Rock Salt, and any Herb
|Heal 3 to 15 hearts
|Glazed Meat
|Any Meat and Courser Bee Honey
|Heals Stamina
|Gourmet Meat and Rice Bowl
|Raw Gourmet Meat or a Whole Bird, Rock Salt, and Hylian Rice
|Heal 6 to 28 hearts
|Gourmet Meat Curry
|Raw Gourmet Meat, Goron Spice, and Hylian Rice
|Heal 8 to 20 hearts
|Gourmet Meat Stew
|Raw Gourmet Meat, Fresh Milk, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat
|Heal 9 to 20 hearts
|Gourmet Poultry Curry
|Raw Whole Bird, Hylian Rice, and Goron Salt
|Heal 8 to 20 hearts
|Gourmet Poultry Pilaf
|Raw Whole Bird, Goat Butter, Hylian Rice, and a Bird Egg
|Heal 10 to 16 hearts
|Meat and Rice Bowl
|Raw Meat or a Raw Bird Drumstick, Rock Salt, and Hylian Rice
|Heal 4 to 8 hearts
|Meat Curry
|Raw Meat, Goron Spice, and Hylian Rice
|Heal 4 to 8 hearts
|Meat Pie
|Any Raw Meat, Goat Butter, Rock Salt, and Tabantha Wheat
|Heal 4 to 14 hearts
|Meat Rice Balls
|Any Raw Meat and Hylian Rice
|Heal 4 to 26 hearts
|Meat Stew
|Raw Meat, Fresh Milk, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat
|Heal 5 to 10 hearts
|Meat-Stuffed Pumpkins
|Any Raw Meat and a Fortified Pumpkin
|Heal 3 to 27 hearts
|Pepper Steak
|Any Meat and Spicy Pepper
|Heals 7 hearts and provides Cold resistance
|Poultry Curry
|Raw Bird Drumstick, Bird Egg, Goat Butter, and Hylian Rice
|Heals 6 to 8 hearts
|Poultry Pilaf
|Raw Bird Drumstick, Goat Butter, Hylian Rice, and a Bird Egg
|Heals 6 to 8 hearts
|Prime Meat and Rice Bowls
|Raw Prime Meat or Raw Bird Thigh, Hylian Rice, and Rock Salt
|Heals 5 to 11 hearts
|Prime Meat Curry
|Raw Prime Meat, Goron Spice, and Hylian Rice
|Heals 5 to 11 hearts
|Prime Meat Stew
|Raw Prime Meat, Fresh Milk, Goat Butter, and Tabanth Wheat
|Heals 6 to 12 hearts
|Prime Poultry Pilaf
|Raw Bird Thigh, Goat Butter, Hylian Rice, and a Bird Egg
|Heals 7 to 10 hearts
|Prime Poultry Curry
|Raw Bird Thigh, Hylian Rice, and Goron Salt
|Heals 5 to 11 hearts
|Salt-Grilled Gourmet Meat
|Raw Gourmet Meat or a Raw Whole Bird and Rock Salt
|Heals 9 to 24 hearts
|Salt-Grilled Meat
|Raw Meat or a Raw Bird Drumstick and Rock Salt
|heals 2 to 8 hearts
|Salt-Grilled Prime Meat
|Raw Prime Meat or a Raw Bird Thigh and Rock Salt
|Heals 3 to 12 hearts
|Steamed Meat
|Any Meat and Vegetable
|Heals 1 to 18 hearts
Zelda: Breath of the Wild Monster Recipes
These are all of the Monster-based recipes in Breath of the Wild.
|Recipes
|Ingredients
|Effects
|Monster Cake
|Monster Extract, Fresh Milk, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat
|6 to 12 hearts
|Monster Curry
|Monster Extract, Goron Spice, and Hylian Rice
|5 to 17 hearts
|Monster Rice Balls
|Monster Extract, Rock Salt, and Hylian Rice
|1 to 17 hearts
|Monster Soup
|Monster Extract, any Meat, and any Seafood
|1 to 20 hearts
|Monster Stew
|Monster Extract, Goat Butter, Cane Sugar, and Tabantha Wheat
|1 to 11 hearts
Zelda: Breath of the Wild Mushroom Recipes
These are all the recipes that use Mushroom ingredients in Breath of the Wild.
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|Effects
|Cream of Mushroom Soup
|Any Mushroom, any Vegetable, Rock Salt, and Fresh Milk
|7 to 19 hearts
|Fragrant Mushroom Saute
|Any Mushroom and Goron Spice
|4 to 8 hearts
|Glazed Mushrooms
|Any Mushroom and Courser Bee Honey
|5 to 28 hearts
|Mushroom Omelet
|Any Mushroom, Goat Butter, a Bird Egg, and Rock Salt
|3 to 15 hearts
|Mushroom Rice Balls
|Any Mushroom and Hylian Rice
|3 to 14 hearts
|Mushroom Risotto
|Any Mushroom, Goat Butter, Rock Salt, and Hylian Rice
|3 to 6 hearts
|Salt-Grilled Mushrooms
|Any Mushroom and Rock Salt
|1 to 8 hearts
Zelda: Breath of the Wild Other Recipes
These are all the unique recipes that are categorized as “Other” in Breath of the Wild.
|Recipes
|Ingredients
|Effects
|Dubious Food
|Monster Parts
|1 heart
|Fairy Tonic
|Fairy
|7 hearts
|Rock-Hard Food
|Gems or Wood
|1 heart
|Wheat Bread
|Rock Salt and Tabantha Wheat
|2 to 14 hearts
Zelda: Breath of the Wild Seafood Recipes
These are all the recipes that use Seafood as a base ingredient in Breath of the Wild.
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|Effects
|Clam Chowder
|Hearty Blueshell Snail, Fresh Milk, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat
|11 hearts
|Crab Omelet with Rice
|Any Crab, Rock Salt, a Bird Egg, and Hylian Rice
|6 to 14 hearts
|Crab Risotto
|Any Crab, Rock Salt, Goat Butter, and Hylian Rice
|4 to 10 hearts
|Crab Stir-Fry
|Any Crab and Goron Spice
|2 to 26 hearts
|Creamy Seafood Soup
|Any Seafood, any Herb, Fresh Milk, and Rock Salt
|3 to 22 hearts
|Fish Pie
|Any Seafood, Goat Butter, Rock Salt, and Tabantha Wheat
|4 to 6 hearts
|Glazed Seafood
|Any Seafood and Courser Bee Honey
|6 to 18 hearts
|Porgy Meuniere
|Any Porgy, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat
|2 to 6 hearts
|Salmon Meuniere
|Hearty Salmon, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat
|14 hearts
|Salmon Risotto
|Heart Salmon, Rock Salt, Goat Butter, and Hylian Rice
|14 hearts
|Salt-Grimmed Crab
|Any Crab and Rock Salt
|2 to 26 hearts
|Salt-Grimmed Fish
|Any Fish and Rock Salt
|2 to 14 hearts
|Seafood Curry
|Hearty Blueshell Snail or any Porgy, Goron Spice, and Hylian Rice
|4 to 20 hearts
|Seafood Fried Rice
|Heart Blueshell Snail or any Porgy, Rock Salt, and Hylian Rice
|4 to 10 hearts
|Seafood Meuniere
|Any Seafood, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat
|2 to 6 hearts
|Seafood Paella
|Any Porgy, Hearty Blueshell Snail, Goat Butter, Rock Salt, and Hylian Rice
|12 hearts
|Seafood Rice Balls
|Any Fish and Hylian Rice
|4 to 10 hearts
Zelda: Breath of the Wild Skewers
These are all the recipes that create Skewers in Breath of the Wild.
|Recipes
|Ingredients
|Effects
|Copious Fish Skewers
|Any four Fish
|2 to 20 hearts
|Copious Meat Skewers
|Any four Raw Meats
|13 to 24 hearts
|Copious Mushroom Skewers
|Any four Mushrooms
|4 to 19 hearts
|Fish and Mushroom Skewers
|Any Fish and any Mushroom
|3 to 20 hearts
|Fish Skewer
|Any Fish
|2 to 20 hearts
|Gourmet Spiced Meat
|Raw Gourmet Meat or Raw Whole Bird and Goron Spice
|6 to 24 hearts
|Meat and Mushroom Skewer
|Any Raw Meat and Mushroom
|2 to 26 hearts
|Meat Skewer
|Any Raw Meat
|2 to 5 hearts
|Mushroom Skewer
|Any Mushroom
|1 to 10 hearts
|Prime Spiced Meat Skewer
|Raw Prime Meat or a Raw Bird Thigh and Goron Spice
|3 to 12 hearts
|Seafood Skewer
|Any Crab or Snail
|2 to 10 hearts
|Spiced Meat Skewer
|Raw Meat or a Raw Bird Drumstick, and Goron Spice
|2 to 8 hearts
Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sweet Recipes
These are all the Sweets-based recipes in Breath of the Wild.
|Recipes
|Ingredients
|Effects
|Apple Pie
|Apple, Cane Sugar, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat
|Heal 3 to 12 hearts
|Carrot Cake
|Any Carrot, Cane Sugar, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat
|Heal 3 to 15 hearts
|Egg Pudding
|Bird Egg, Cane Sugar, and Fresh Milk
|Heal 3 to 15 hearts
|Egg Tart
|Bird Egg, Cane Sugar, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat
|Heal 4 to 10 hearts
|Energizing Honey Candy
|Courser Bee Honey + up to five
|Heal 2 to 18 hearts
|Energizing Honey Crepe
|Courser Bee Honey, Cane Sugar, Bird Egg, Tabantha Wheat, and Fresh Milk
|Heal 10 hearts
|Fried Bananas
|Mighty Bananas, Cane Sugar, and Tabantha Wheat
|Heal 3 to 15 hearts
|Fruit Cake
|Apple or Wildberry, Cane Sugar, Tabantha Wheat, and any Fruit
|Heal 5 to 15 hearts
|Fruit Pie
|Any Fruit, Cane Sugar, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat
|Heal 3 to 10 hearts
|Honeyed Apple
|Apple and Courser Bee Honey
|Heal 5 to 17 hearts
|Honeyed Fruits
|Any Fruit and Courser Bee Honey
|Heal 5 to 18 hearts
|Hot Buttered Apple
|Apple and Goat Butter
|Heal 2 to 5 hearts
|Nutcake
|Acorn or a Chickaloot Tree Nut, Cane Sugar, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat
|Heal 3 to 12 hearts
|Plain Crepe
|Bird Egg, Cane Sugar, Fresh Milk, and Tabantha Wheat
|Heal 5 to 15 hearts
|Pumpkin Pie
|Fortified Pumpkin, Goat Butter, Cane Sugar, and Tabantha Wheat
|Heal 3 to 10 hearts
|Wildberry Crepe
|Wildberry, Cane Sugar, Bird Egg, Fresh Milk, and Tabanth Wheat
|Heal 10 hearts
Zelda: Breath of the Wild Vegetable Recipes
These are all the recipes that use Vegetables in Breath of the Wild.
|Recipes
|Ingredients
|Effects
|Carrot Stew
|Any Carrot, Fresh Milk, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat
|4 to 15 hearts
|Copious Fried Wild Greens
|Any four different Vegetables
|1 to 23 hearts
|Cream of Vegetable Soup
|Any Vegetable, Fresh Milk, and Rock Salt
|1 to 3 hearts
|Creamy Heart Soup
|Any Radish, Hydromelon, Fresh Milk, and Voltfruit
|8 to 20 hearts
|Curry Pilaf
|Hylian Rice, Goron Spice, and Goat Butter
|2 to 10 hearts
|Curry Rice
|Hylian Rice and Goron Spice
|2 to 14 hearts
|Fried Wild Greens
|Any Vegetable
|0 to 20 hearts
|Glazed Veggies
|Any Vegetable and Courser Bee Honey
|5 to 20 hearts
|Herb Saute
|Any Vegetable and Goron Spice
|0 to 19 hearts
|Pumpkin Stew
|Fortified Pumpkin, Fresh Milk, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat
|4 to 12 hearts
|Salt-Grilled Greens
|Any Vegetable and Rock Salt
|0 to 19 hearts
|Sauteed Nuts
|Acorn or Chickaloo Tree Nut
|1 to 2.5 hearts
|Vegetable Curry
|Any Carrot or Pumpkin, Goron Spice, and Hylian Rice
|3 to 22 hearts
|Vegetable Omelet
|Any Vegetable, Goat Butter, a Bird Egg, and Rock Salt
|2 to 14 hearts
|Vegetable Risotto
|Any Carrot or Pumpkin, Goat Butter, Hylian Rice, and Rock Salt
|3 to 14 hearts
|Veggie Cream Soup
|Any Carrot or Pumpkin, Fresh Milk, and Rock Salt
|1 to 21 hearts
|Veggie Rice Balls
|Any Vegetable and Hylian Rice
|2 to 25 hearts