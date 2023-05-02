The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – All Food Recipes

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a massive world you can explore at leisure. You can track down the many shrines hidden from you or investigate the various enemy camps scattered throughout Hyrule. The world is waiting for you to explore, but it is dangerous.

You don’t want to adventure anywhere unprepared, which means ensuring you have access to plenty of food and knowing those recipes. There are numerous food recipes to learn, all with different benefits. Here’s what you need to know about all food recipes in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

All Food Recipe in Breath of the Wild — Ingredients & Their Effects

There are multiple food recipes that you can find throughout Breath of the Wild. There’s no in-game cookbook for you to refer back to them, so you’ll need to keep track of them yourself or memorize them. They’re also divided into categories: Meat, Vegetables, Seafood, Fruits, Mushroom, Monsters, Sweets, and Others. The Other category contains some of the less-eaten foods, but they will heal you.

You can modify any of these base recipes with additional fruits and vegetables to give them new effects, such as restoring your stamina, providing Cold Resistance, or increasing your attack power.

Here’s every food recipe you could ever use in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Fruit Recipes

You can make these Fruit-based recipes in Breath of the Wild.

Recipes Ingredients Effects Copious Simmered Fruit Four unique Fruits can be used alongside ingredients with various status effects Restores hearts Simmered Fruit Any Fruit Heal 1 to 10 hearts Spicy Sauteed Peppers Spicy Pepper Heal 5 to 10 hearts, and Cold Resistance Steamed Fruit Any Fruit and Vegetable Heal 1 to 28 hearts

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Meat Recipes

These are all the meat-based recipes in Breath of the Wild.

Recipes Ingredients Effects Creamy Meat Soup Any Raw Meat, Fresh Milk, Rock Salt, and any Herb Heal 3 to 15 hearts Glazed Meat Any Meat and Courser Bee Honey Heals Stamina Gourmet Meat and Rice Bowl Raw Gourmet Meat or a Whole Bird, Rock Salt, and Hylian Rice Heal 6 to 28 hearts Gourmet Meat Curry Raw Gourmet Meat, Goron Spice, and Hylian Rice Heal 8 to 20 hearts Gourmet Meat Stew Raw Gourmet Meat, Fresh Milk, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat Heal 9 to 20 hearts Gourmet Poultry Curry Raw Whole Bird, Hylian Rice, and Goron Salt Heal 8 to 20 hearts Gourmet Poultry Pilaf Raw Whole Bird, Goat Butter, Hylian Rice, and a Bird Egg Heal 10 to 16 hearts Meat and Rice Bowl Raw Meat or a Raw Bird Drumstick, Rock Salt, and Hylian Rice Heal 4 to 8 hearts Meat Curry Raw Meat, Goron Spice, and Hylian Rice Heal 4 to 8 hearts Meat Pie Any Raw Meat, Goat Butter, Rock Salt, and Tabantha Wheat Heal 4 to 14 hearts Meat Rice Balls Any Raw Meat and Hylian Rice Heal 4 to 26 hearts Meat Stew Raw Meat, Fresh Milk, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat Heal 5 to 10 hearts Meat-Stuffed Pumpkins Any Raw Meat and a Fortified Pumpkin Heal 3 to 27 hearts Pepper Steak Any Meat and Spicy Pepper Heals 7 hearts and provides Cold resistance Poultry Curry Raw Bird Drumstick, Bird Egg, Goat Butter, and Hylian Rice Heals 6 to 8 hearts Poultry Pilaf Raw Bird Drumstick, Goat Butter, Hylian Rice, and a Bird Egg Heals 6 to 8 hearts Prime Meat and Rice Bowls Raw Prime Meat or Raw Bird Thigh, Hylian Rice, and Rock Salt Heals 5 to 11 hearts Prime Meat Curry Raw Prime Meat, Goron Spice, and Hylian Rice Heals 5 to 11 hearts Prime Meat Stew Raw Prime Meat, Fresh Milk, Goat Butter, and Tabanth Wheat Heals 6 to 12 hearts Prime Poultry Pilaf Raw Bird Thigh, Goat Butter, Hylian Rice, and a Bird Egg Heals 7 to 10 hearts Prime Poultry Curry Raw Bird Thigh, Hylian Rice, and Goron Salt Heals 5 to 11 hearts Salt-Grilled Gourmet Meat Raw Gourmet Meat or a Raw Whole Bird and Rock Salt Heals 9 to 24 hearts Salt-Grilled Meat Raw Meat or a Raw Bird Drumstick and Rock Salt heals 2 to 8 hearts Salt-Grilled Prime Meat Raw Prime Meat or a Raw Bird Thigh and Rock Salt Heals 3 to 12 hearts Steamed Meat Any Meat and Vegetable Heals 1 to 18 hearts

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Monster Recipes

These are all of the Monster-based recipes in Breath of the Wild.

Recipes Ingredients Effects Monster Cake Monster Extract, Fresh Milk, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat 6 to 12 hearts Monster Curry Monster Extract, Goron Spice, and Hylian Rice 5 to 17 hearts Monster Rice Balls Monster Extract, Rock Salt, and Hylian Rice 1 to 17 hearts Monster Soup Monster Extract, any Meat, and any Seafood 1 to 20 hearts Monster Stew Monster Extract, Goat Butter, Cane Sugar, and Tabantha Wheat 1 to 11 hearts

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Mushroom Recipes

These are all the recipes that use Mushroom ingredients in Breath of the Wild.

Recipe Ingredients Effects Cream of Mushroom Soup Any Mushroom, any Vegetable, Rock Salt, and Fresh Milk 7 to 19 hearts Fragrant Mushroom Saute Any Mushroom and Goron Spice 4 to 8 hearts Glazed Mushrooms Any Mushroom and Courser Bee Honey 5 to 28 hearts Mushroom Omelet Any Mushroom, Goat Butter, a Bird Egg, and Rock Salt 3 to 15 hearts Mushroom Rice Balls Any Mushroom and Hylian Rice 3 to 14 hearts Mushroom Risotto Any Mushroom, Goat Butter, Rock Salt, and Hylian Rice 3 to 6 hearts Salt-Grilled Mushrooms Any Mushroom and Rock Salt 1 to 8 hearts

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Other Recipes

These are all the unique recipes that are categorized as “Other” in Breath of the Wild.

Recipes Ingredients Effects Dubious Food Monster Parts 1 heart Fairy Tonic Fairy 7 hearts Rock-Hard Food Gems or Wood 1 heart Wheat Bread Rock Salt and Tabantha Wheat 2 to 14 hearts

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Seafood Recipes

These are all the recipes that use Seafood as a base ingredient in Breath of the Wild.

Recipe Ingredients Effects Clam Chowder Hearty Blueshell Snail, Fresh Milk, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat 11 hearts Crab Omelet with Rice Any Crab, Rock Salt, a Bird Egg, and Hylian Rice 6 to 14 hearts Crab Risotto Any Crab, Rock Salt, Goat Butter, and Hylian Rice 4 to 10 hearts Crab Stir-Fry Any Crab and Goron Spice 2 to 26 hearts Creamy Seafood Soup Any Seafood, any Herb, Fresh Milk, and Rock Salt 3 to 22 hearts Fish Pie Any Seafood, Goat Butter, Rock Salt, and Tabantha Wheat 4 to 6 hearts Glazed Seafood Any Seafood and Courser Bee Honey 6 to 18 hearts Porgy Meuniere Any Porgy, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat 2 to 6 hearts Salmon Meuniere Hearty Salmon, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat 14 hearts Salmon Risotto Heart Salmon, Rock Salt, Goat Butter, and Hylian Rice 14 hearts Salt-Grimmed Crab Any Crab and Rock Salt 2 to 26 hearts Salt-Grimmed Fish Any Fish and Rock Salt 2 to 14 hearts Seafood Curry Hearty Blueshell Snail or any Porgy, Goron Spice, and Hylian Rice 4 to 20 hearts Seafood Fried Rice Heart Blueshell Snail or any Porgy, Rock Salt, and Hylian Rice 4 to 10 hearts Seafood Meuniere Any Seafood, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat 2 to 6 hearts Seafood Paella Any Porgy, Hearty Blueshell Snail, Goat Butter, Rock Salt, and Hylian Rice 12 hearts Seafood Rice Balls Any Fish and Hylian Rice 4 to 10 hearts

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Skewers

These are all the recipes that create Skewers in Breath of the Wild.

Recipes Ingredients Effects Copious Fish Skewers Any four Fish 2 to 20 hearts Copious Meat Skewers Any four Raw Meats 13 to 24 hearts Copious Mushroom Skewers Any four Mushrooms 4 to 19 hearts Fish and Mushroom Skewers Any Fish and any Mushroom 3 to 20 hearts Fish Skewer Any Fish 2 to 20 hearts Gourmet Spiced Meat Raw Gourmet Meat or Raw Whole Bird and Goron Spice 6 to 24 hearts Meat and Mushroom Skewer Any Raw Meat and Mushroom 2 to 26 hearts Meat Skewer Any Raw Meat 2 to 5 hearts Mushroom Skewer Any Mushroom 1 to 10 hearts Prime Spiced Meat Skewer Raw Prime Meat or a Raw Bird Thigh and Goron Spice 3 to 12 hearts Seafood Skewer Any Crab or Snail 2 to 10 hearts Spiced Meat Skewer Raw Meat or a Raw Bird Drumstick, and Goron Spice 2 to 8 hearts

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sweet Recipes

These are all the Sweets-based recipes in Breath of the Wild.

Recipes Ingredients Effects Apple Pie Apple, Cane Sugar, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat Heal 3 to 12 hearts Carrot Cake Any Carrot, Cane Sugar, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat Heal 3 to 15 hearts Egg Pudding Bird Egg, Cane Sugar, and Fresh Milk Heal 3 to 15 hearts Egg Tart Bird Egg, Cane Sugar, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat Heal 4 to 10 hearts Energizing Honey Candy Courser Bee Honey + up to five Heal 2 to 18 hearts Energizing Honey Crepe Courser Bee Honey, Cane Sugar, Bird Egg, Tabantha Wheat, and Fresh Milk Heal 10 hearts Fried Bananas Mighty Bananas, Cane Sugar, and Tabantha Wheat Heal 3 to 15 hearts Fruit Cake Apple or Wildberry, Cane Sugar, Tabantha Wheat, and any Fruit Heal 5 to 15 hearts Fruit Pie Any Fruit, Cane Sugar, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat Heal 3 to 10 hearts Honeyed Apple Apple and Courser Bee Honey Heal 5 to 17 hearts Honeyed Fruits Any Fruit and Courser Bee Honey Heal 5 to 18 hearts Hot Buttered Apple Apple and Goat Butter Heal 2 to 5 hearts Nutcake Acorn or a Chickaloot Tree Nut, Cane Sugar, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat Heal 3 to 12 hearts Plain Crepe Bird Egg, Cane Sugar, Fresh Milk, and Tabantha Wheat Heal 5 to 15 hearts Pumpkin Pie Fortified Pumpkin, Goat Butter, Cane Sugar, and Tabantha Wheat Heal 3 to 10 hearts Wildberry Crepe Wildberry, Cane Sugar, Bird Egg, Fresh Milk, and Tabanth Wheat Heal 10 hearts

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Vegetable Recipes

These are all the recipes that use Vegetables in Breath of the Wild.