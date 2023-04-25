The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – How to Find & Defeat Every Hinox

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s Hinox are the gentle giants of the Zelda world, snoring away peacefully until we come along and disrupt their slumber. With their one giant eye, they’re like the bouncers of the wilderness, keeping watch over valuable treasures tied around their necks. Still, with some stealth and cunning, you can sneak up on them and snag those goodies without them even noticing. Here are all of the different types and what you get for besting them.

All Hinox Locations in Breath of the Wild

Below is every type of Hinox in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, where to find it, and what it drops.

Red Hinox

Health: 600

Level: 16

Locations: Kamah Plateau, Kincean Island, Mount Taran, Phalian Highlands, Purifier Lake, Tibio’s Hollow, and West Loshlo Harbor.

Drops: Weapons, Toenails, Teeth, Guts, and Fruit.

Blue Hinox

Health: 800

Level: 20

Locations: Aldor Foothills, Applean Forest, Digdogg Suspension Bridge, East Ranch Ruins, Eventide Island, Herin Lake, Ja’Abu Ridge, Mount Taran, North Hyrule Castle, Ralis Pond, Seres Scablands, South Akkala Plains, Talus Plateau, Thyphlo Ruins, Trotter’s Downfall, and West Hyrule Plains.

Drops: Weapons, Toenails, Teeth, Guts, and Fish.

Black Hinox

Health: 1,000

Level: 24

Locations: East Gut Check Rock, Giant’s Forest, Hebra West Summit, Lake Totori South, Mount Taran, Seres Scablands, Tabahl Woods, and Tempest Gulch.

Drops: Weapons, Toenails, Teeth, Guts, and Meat.

Stalnox (Skeleton Hinox)

Health: 1000

Level: 20

Locations: East Akkala Plains, East Hyrule Castle, Eastern Daval Peak, Harfin Valley, Hickaly Woods, Hyrule Castle Underground, Icefall Foothills, North Aris Beach, Rowan Plain, Satori Mountain, and Tabahl Woods.

Drops: Weapons, Toenails, Teeth, Guts, and Hylian Shield.

How to beat Hinox in Breath of the Wild

Approach the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Hinox carefully, and make sure you’re equipped with your most powerful weapons. When you’re ready to attack, perform a charged attack and press the button until your stamina bar is fully depleted. This will give you enough time to deal several blows before the Hinox awakens.

Another effective strategy is to shoot Hinox in the eye while it’s sleeping with a multi-shot bow or an arrow bomb. This will do a lot of damage, and when Hinox wakes up, it will fall on its back, giving you plenty of time to hit it with your weapons.

Once The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Hinox gets up, it will try to hit you with melee attacks or use a tree as a weapon. Be careful, as these attacks have a long range. Hinox’s eye is its weakest point, so shoot arrows at it to cause critical damage. When Hinox is stunned, take the opportunity to hit it, but be ready to run away as soon as it recovers.

Hinox will protect its eye with its hand, so be patient and wait for an opportunity to shoot an arrow. Sometimes, its legs may also be protected, so pay attention to the material the protection is made of. If it’s made of wood, use fire arrows to burn it; if it’s made of metal, use electric arrows to electrocute it.