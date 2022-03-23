New Elden Ring mod adds Link’s legendary Hylian Shield

Elden Ring PC players love mods, especially when they bring in armor, weapons, and shields from other games. What could be more special than the Hylian Shield from the Legend of Zelda series?

NexusMods user xdec99 fulfilled Zelda fans’ wishes with a new mod that brings Link’s iconic shield into Elden Ring. While xdec99 says it can “replace any shield” in the game with a bit of file renaming, it’s best used as a substitute for the Blue Crest Heater Shield — here’s where to find that if you don’t have it already. This is xdec99’s “first mod ever,” so there are still some kinks to iron out. The Barricade Shield Ashes of War makes the Hylian Shield go almost invisible and the shield is held a bit strangely due to the handle placement in Zelda games versus Elden Ring, but kudos still go to xdec99 for pulling this off. This mod joins the likes of the Dragonslayer Armour from Dark Souls 3 as a great addition to Elden Ring.

Remember, Elden Ring must be played offline in order to use mods, even harmless reskins like this. You definitely don’t want anybody messing with the game’s code when you’re trying to invade or play co-op with others — the game’s worst hack is still reportedly happening to some players.