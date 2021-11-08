The Master League Premier Classic tier list in Pokémon Go – November 2021

The Master League Premier Classic competition in Pokémon Go has you using some of the best Pokémon you’ve captured over the years against other players. However, there are several restrictions in this league. You won’t be able to use any Pokémon that has been powered up beyond level 40 using XL candy, and you cannot use any legendary or mythical Pokémon. You’ll have to use any traditional Pokémon that do not meet these criteria. It dramatically limits the pool compared to other Master League leagues. Nevertheless, these are the best Pokémon you can find for the Master League Premier Classic.

The Master League Premier Classic tier list

We’ll break up this tier list into three categories: Lead, Switch, and Closer Pokémon tier list. Each Pokémon in the list serves a unique role for your three Pokémon team used during the Master League Premier Classic.

Lead tier list

The Lead Pokémon will be the first Pokémon you use during these battles. It’s the initial Pokémon you use during the encounter. You can expect to use a Pokémon that does a decent amount of attack and has ample defense potential. We recommend using one shield for this Pokémon. These are the best Lead Pokémon for the Master League Premier Classic.

Tier Pokémon S Excadrill, Garchomp, Gyarados, Magnezone, Milotic, Snorlax (shadow), Sylveon, and Togekiss A Electivire, Escavalier, Gardevoir, Haxorus, Hearcross, Metagross, Sirfetch’d, Trevenant B Empoleon, Hippowdon, Machamp, Magmortar, Mamoswine, Pangoro, Rhyperior, and Scizor C Ampharos, Beartic, Conkeldurr, Gallade, Lapras, Lucario, Nidoqueen, and Tangrowth D Alolan Ninetales, Aromatisse, Gliscor (shadow), Krookodile, Muk (shadow), Smaurott, Torterra, and Venusaur (shadow)

Switch tier list

The Switch Pokémon will swap out in the middle of the first battle with your Lead Pokémon. Typically, this Pokémon can counter any Pokémon that is super effective against your Lead Pokémon or has an incredibly high amount of damage. You usually reserve this slot for your glass-cannon Pokémon and do a lot of damage to your opponent. You want to use at least one or two shields for this Pokémon. These are the best Switch Pokémon for the Master League Premier Classic.

Tier Pokémon S Blaziken, Gyarados, Metagross, Milotic, Scizor, Snorlax, Swampert, and Trevenant A Dragonite, Gallade, Glaceon, Heracross, Machamp (shadow), Porygon-Z, Slaking, and Togekiss B Alakazam, Alolan Muk, Garchomp, Hariyama, Hippowdon, Leafeon, Machamp, and Sirfetch’d C Bouffalant, Clefable, Crobat, Drifblim, Kingler, Lucario, Meganium, and Rhyperior D Drapion, Elektross, Ferrothorn, Hydreigon, Pinsir, Politoed (shadow), Steelix, and Tyranitar (shadow)

Closer tier list

The Closer Pokémon will be the final option on your team. It’s the last one in the lineup and generally holds the line. You want to have the highest amount of defense for this Pokémon, but you don’t want to forget about its attack power potential, so make sure to consider that when selecting your final Pokémon. You do not want to use any shields for this Pokémon. These are the best Closer Pokémon in the Master League Premier Classic.