The Perfect Pickle Recipe request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Radisa believes that she may have just come up with the perfect recipe for making pickles and she needs your help to gather the ingredients. Once you’ve collected everything, she will teach you how to make it. Gather up the ingredients and get cooking. Here is how you complete the Perfect Pickle Recipe request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will unlock this request when you reach the Alabaster Icelands. Talk to Radisa. She can found be found next to the clothing store. She will request that you bring her two lumps of Crunchy Salt, two Plump Beans, and two King’s Leaves. Let’s get hunting for those ingredients.

Screenshot by Gamepur

King’s Leaves can be found pretty easily in the Crimson Mirelands. Head to the southwest corner of the map where you can also find the Pokémon Ralts. King’s Leaves appear as large yellow leaves on the ground and can be found around the water’s edge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next up on the list are the Plump Beans. For these, you will want to head to the Cobalt Coastlands. Plump Beans can be found almost anywhere, but it is best to just check Ginkgo Landing. These items appear as large bluish-green beans on the ground and are typically found under trees.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last item on the list is the Crunchy Salt. You can find this in two locations; the Alabaster Icelands and the Coronet Highlands. It’s easier to find in the Highlands so you might want to go there. Use Sneasler to climb the many cliffs in the Highlands. On the cliffside is where you can usually find Crunchy Salt.

Once you have all the ingredients, return to Radisa. She will make the recipe, but a strange event occurs. Her Geodude evolves! After this event, the request will be complete and you will get the recipe for Twice-Spiced Radishes.