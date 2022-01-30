The Sea’s Legend request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

You’ll have a handful of requests that you need to complete in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. These are not required missions, but they give you specific tasks to seek out Pokémon or help out Jubilife Villagers who need your assistance. For The Sea’s Legend request, you’ll need to find a Pokémon that Profesor Laventon discovered while in the ocean in Cobalt Coastlands. Unfortunately, there’s no direct mention of what type of Pokémon it was, other than it was from the East Sea. In this guide, we cover how to complete The Sea’s Legend request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

For this request, you’ll need to find and catch a specific Pokémon in the Cobalt Coastlands. However, before you do this, you’ll need to find three distinct Pokémon: A Qwilfish, a Mantyke, and a Buizel. These are critical and essential to progressing through the quest. You can find the Qwilfish and Mantyke in Cobalt Coastlands. The Qwilfish can spawn in Tranquility Cove, Lunker’s Lair, and Islespy Shore. For Mantyke, you’ll want to check just outside Ginkgo Landing, and Tranquility Cove. The final Pokémon, Buizel, can be spotted in Obisidian Fieldlands, specifically in the Horseshoe Plains, Windswept Run, and Worn Bridge regions.

After you capture those three Pokémon, your next step is to evolve Qwilfish into its Hisuian form, Overqwil. The only way you can do is by using Qwilfish in Pokémon battles and having it use Barb Barrage in its Strong Style. You need to do this 20 times before it can evolve.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, with all three of these Pokémon in your party, return to a Base Camp and rest in the tent until evening. You then need to make your way over to Sand’s Reach and proceed to the arch at the tip of the island. You’ll receive a notification, and you can now proceed to a new area of Cobalt Coastlands called Seaside Hollow.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Make your way over to the cave and then enter it. Inside, a cutscene will play out and you’ll encounter multiple Phiones and Manaphy in this cave. You’ll need to catch the one with the yellow forehead, the Manaphy. It will be level 50. We recommend using an Ultra Ball to catch it.

Once you have the Pokémon, return to the Professor and you’ll have completed the request.