The Sinking City 2 Exact Release Date & Time

The Sinking City 2 is almost here. Here's everything you need to know about the game's release date and when you can start playing.

Fans of survival horror won’t have to wait much longer to return to the twisted world of Arkham, as The Sinking City 2 is finally preparing for release. Frogwares’ sequel takes the series in a more traditional survival horror direction, with limited resources, combat, exploration, and plenty of Lovecraftian horrors waiting for you. To help you get prepared for the launch, here’s everything you need to know about The Sinking City 2 release date and time.

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When Does The Sinking City 2 Release?

The Sinking City 2 releases on August 18, 2026, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The game will be available on PC through Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. Here are the exact release times for all the major regions:

Region Release Date Los Angeles (NA West) 1:00 AM PDT New York (NA East) 4:00 AM EDT London (UK) 9:00 AM BST Berlin (Germany) 10:00 AM CEST Tokyo (Japan) 5:00 PM JST

Can You Play The Sinking City 2 Early?

Image via The Sinking City 2

Yes, the players who purchase the Premium Edition will get early access before the standard release. Premium Edition owners can start playing on August 17, one day before the full launch. Note that the Standard Edition does not come with early access.

The Sinking City 2 Release FAQ

Q: When does The Sinking City 2 release? A: The Sinking City 2 releases on August 18, 2026.

Q: What time does The Sinking City 2 release? A: The Sinking City 2 releases at 8:00 AM UTC.

Q: What platforms is The Sinking City 2 on? A: The game is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Q: Is The Sinking City 2 single-player? A: Yes, The Sinking City 2 is a single-player survival horror game.

That covers everything you need to know about The Sinking City 2 release date and time. The game launches on August 18, with Premium Edition owners able to jump into Arkham a day earlier. If you’re getting ready to explore the flooded city and take on its Lovecraftian horrors, check back for more The Sinking City 2 guides once the game is out.

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