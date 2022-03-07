Triangle Strategy chapter 7, save Roland or give him to Asefrost?

Although this isn’t the first time your party uses the scales of conviction, deciding what to do with Roland in chapter seven is the first significant choice that will branch the story. Asefrost invades Glenbrook, killing the king and Roland’s brother Frani, as well as capturing Roland’s Sister Cordelia, forcing Roland to flee back to the Wolfort demense. With the kingdom in disarray and barely getting to catch their breath, your party is given an ultimatum by Asefrost: give up Roland to save house Wolfort from a bloody battle or harbour him as a fugitive and face the wrath of the Asefrost army.

When you get to the investigation phase of chapter seven, Serenoa roams the town and asks the citizens what they would do. By doing so, he learns that House Wolfort has secret traps laid around the town that could incinerate the approaching army, at the expense of the townspeople’s houses.

You should NOT give up Roland. He is a valuable party member in combat, and there are more consequences story-wise if you do so. If you give him up, he is sent to Glenbrook and put in the dungeons while House Wolfort is forced into a fight with House Fawkes, their main ally, during the next chapter.

By saving Roland, you stave off the Asefrost army, keep Roland in your party, and for reasons later on in the story, Asefrost will eventually leave you alone anyway. Triangle Strategy makes it seem like a big deal that you burned down some houses to save yourselves, but it means nothing in the end.

Convince your party to keep Roland and prepare for a fight with the bulk of the Asefrost army. Remember to use those fire traps to your advantage.