How To Unlock All Rare Blades In Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 introduces the concept of Blades, fighters who will assist you by giving you access to elements and techniques when fighting enemies. You will have encountered a regular Blade during Chapter 2, but these are generic and can easily be found when using Core Crystals. Rare Blades are unique and have more abilities than generic Blades, but are harder to find. They either require luck when using Core Crystals, or are obtained in other circumstances.

You will encounter a number of Rare Blades throughout the game, but others will take some time to discover. Completing them all is no small task, but it will be worth the effort when you have a powerful roster. If you aren’t sure how to obtain any of the Rare Blades, this list will cover all of them and the method of obtaining them.

This list will have spoilers; proceed ahead at your own discretion.

All Rare Blades Obtained In The Story

1. Pyra

Pyra will be the first Rare Blade that you obtain, and she will naturally enter your party in Chapter 1. Obtaining her will be your first introduction to using Blades in combat, as well as understanding how to make your Blades more powerful.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will be stuck with Pyra for a while until you learn about using Core Crystals, which allows you to add more Blades into your party. Even then, her abilities and utility will continue to be useful throughout the entire game.

2. Dromarch

Dromarch will join your party along with Nia as his Driver during the events of Chapter 2. While he will disappear for a while, he will eventually join your party as one of the main characters.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dromarch will be your first introduction to a Blade’s utility, as he specializes in healing than offense. He is still a powerful fighter, and you will learn how to work with different Blade roles in combat.

3. Poppi

Poppi is an artificial Blade obtained in Chapter 2 when Tora wants to help you with your mission. After helping Tora build Poppi, she will join your team as its second Blade until rescuing Nia and Dromarch.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Poppi’s introduction will fill your team out with a Tank, creating the solid early-game Blade combo of Attacker-Healer-Tank. She will teach you about how to power artificial Blades through the Tiger! Tiger! minigame. She will be Tora’s only Blade and it will take a lot of effort to strengthen her, but she will become a powerful partner if you choose to invest in her.

4. Mythra

Mythra will be obtained during the events of Chapter 3. Unlike other Blades, she doesn’t enter your party per se, but will be able to switch places with Pyra in combat, giving Rex access to two Blades in one slot.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mythra will be your first chance to use the rare Light element for Chain Attacks, and you will learn to use her and Pyra together for devastating effects.

5. Roc

After the events of Chapter 3, you will obtain Roc’s Core Crystal. It isn’t until Chapter 4 that you will be able to use it, as you will need Roc’s help to overcome an obstacle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

While this isn’t the first opportunity to use a Blade to deal with external obstacles, this will be the first story event which demonstrates how Blades can be used to access new areas, reveal new paths, or find items.

6. Poppi QT

Poppi QT will be introduced during the latter half of Chapter 4, after investigating the outbreak of artificial Blades that are coming out of Mor Ardain. It is a new form of Poppi, and will be added to Tora’s Blade line-up after you learn how to use it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

While Poppi QT will join as a Tank role (just like Poppi), you will have more utility and elements open to Tora, as he can now switch Blades. This gives Tora more options during battle, though you will also need to play Tiger! Tiger! to get the most out of Poppi QT.

7. Brighid

While you meet Brighid in Chapter 2, she will not formally join your party until Chapter 5. Her Driver Mòrag will join your party, and Brighid will come along as well.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Brighid won’t necessarily add anything new in terms of utility, as you already have Pyra for the Fire element and Poppi as a Tank. However, Brighid’s appearance will introduce the idea of switching Drivers in combat, which opens up significantly more options than before.

8. Pandoria

Just like Brighid, you will meet Pandoria as early as Chapter 3. You won’t learn much about her until Chapter 5, where she will formally join your party along with her Driver Zeke.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As with Brighid, Pandoria’s appearance doesn’t necessarily bring anything unique. She will be the second Attacker Blade and the first chance to get the Electric element, which gives you even more options when it comes to combat teams.

9. Aegaeon

Aegaeon will be obtained during the events of Chapter 6, though unlike other Rare Blades obtained in the story, he will come in his Core Crystal and must be activated in order to join your party.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Only Mòrag can use his Core Crystal, and it is an odd case where you can actually go the entire game without using Aegaeon if you don’t want to. However, he makes a good addition to Morag’s line-up and defensive abilities, giving her the Water element for Chain Attacks.

10. Nia

Nia will be obtained during the events of Chapter 7, where she will reveal herself to be a Blade. While Nia will remain as a Blade, she is capable of switching between being a Blade and a Driver (but not during combat).

Screenshot by Gamepur

Nia can only be used by Rex, but she is one of the best Healers in the game. Her Blade abilities are not shared with her Driver persona, and she will have her own Blade ability tree to develop.

11. Pneuma

Pneuma will also be introduced in Chapter 7. Her overwhelming power will be on display in Chapter 7, but after that she will only be accessible once per battle for a short time.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Pneuma can only be activated if Rex is in your team and you have a full Party Gauge. If she is activated, she will take the place of Pyra/Mythra and Rex can’t use another Blade until her time runs out. She also can’t equip any Aux Cores, develop her abilities, or raise her Trust. However, she can access every single element for a Chain Attack, and Rex is unable to fall in battle as long as Pneuma is active.

All Optional Rare Blades Obtained From Core Crystals

For the Blades obtained through Core Crystals, any Core Crystal will do (whether it is Common, Rare, or Legendary). However, Legendary Core Crystals have the best chance of producing Rare Blades, while Common Core Crystals have the worst (Rare Core Crystals are in the middle).

Some Blades are placed into groups based on your save file (which is a value invisible to you) that makes their appearance more likely/less likely, with five groups in total. It doesn’t make a significant difference in the long run (because probability doesn’t mean certainty), and you will be able to obtain all of them with enough time. What it means is that you may obtain some Blades before other players, and vice versa.

Some Blades will be classified as “pity” Rare Blades. If you continually fail to get Rare Blades from your Core Crystals, the chance of a “pity” Blade showing up increases until it is essentially guaranteed. The “pity Blade counter” will then reset upon obtaining a Rare Blade.

If you release a Rare Blade from this list, they will go back into the Core Crystal draws, but with significantly better chances of reappearing.

12. Godfrey

Godfrey is a Rare Blade that you can obtain from using Core Crystals. His appearance rates are decent and he is likely to appear after using enough Core Crystals. If your save file happens to be in Group 1 or 2, he is one of the “pity” Blades who becomes more likely to appear after summoning a regular Blade.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Godfrey is an Ice elemental Blade, with the Shield Hammer weapon making him a Tank. His Blade quest is “Flames of Justice”, and his unique Heart-to-Heart is “Servant of Justice”.

13. Agate

Agate is a Rare Blade that you can obtain from using Core Crystals. Her appearance rates aren’t as high as Godfrey’s, but she belongs to the same save file group (Group 1 or 2). She is one of the “pity” Blades who becomes more likely to appear after summoning a regular Blade.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Agate is an Earth Elemental Blade, wielding a Greataxe for the Attacker role. Her Blade quest is “Precious Yearnings”, and her unique Heart-to-Heart is “Impassioned Thoughts.”

14. Boreas

Boreas is a Rare Blade that you can obtain from using Core Crystals. Despite being a “pity” Blade for Groups 1 and 2, his appearance rates are better for Group 2 and 3.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Boreas is a Wind elemental Blade, wielding a Bitball for the Healer role. His Blade quest is “Hero of the Nopon”, and his unique Heart-to-Heart is “Boreas the Gourmand”.

15. Perceval

Perceval is a Rare Blade that you can obtain from using Core Crystals. He is a “pity” Blade for Group 3, with solid appearance rates across all groups.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Perceval is a Dark elemental Blade, wielding a Chroma Katana for the Tank role. His Blade quest is “Failure and Success”, and his unique Heart-to-Heart is “Poetic License”.

16. Azami

Azami is a Rare Blade that you can obtain from using Core Crystals. She is a “pity” Blade for Group 3, but has good appearance rates except for Groups 1 and 5.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Azami is a Dark elemental Blade, wielding the Ether Cannon for the Attacker role. Her Blade quest is “All’s Fair”, and her unique Heart-to-Heart is “A Love Too Deep”.

17. Adenine

Adenine is a Rare Blade that you can obtain from using Core Crystals. She is a “pity” Blade for Group 3, but she has decent appearance rates in every group except Group 2.

Screenshot for Gamepur

Adenine is a Wind elemental Blade, wielding the Bitball for the Healer role. Her Blade quest is “Limits of Awareness”, and her unique Heart-to-Heart is “Walking Encyclopedia”.

18. Gorg

Gorg is a Rare Blade that you can obtain from using Core Crystals. He is a “pity” Blade for Group 4, but has good appearance rates across all groups.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Gorg is a Water elemental Blade, wielding the Greataxe for the Attacker role. His Blade quest is “Follow Your Passion”, and his unique Heart-to-Heart is “Sweet Strategy”.

19. Perun

Perun is a Rare Blade that you can obtain from using Core Crystals. She is a “pity” Blade for Group 4, but she has decent appearance rates for every group except Group 2.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Perun is an Ice elemental Blade, wielding the Megalance for the Attacker role. Her Blade quest is “Eternal Spirit”, and her Heart-to-Heart is “Indomitable Will”.

20. Electra

Electra is a Rare Blade that you can obtain from using Core Crystals. She is a “pity” Blade for Group 4, but she has decent appearance rates for every group except Group 5.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Electra is an Electric elemental Blade, wielding the Shield Hammer for the Tank role. Her Blade quest is “Go for it, Electra!”, and her unique Heart-to-Heart is “Self-Confidence”.

21. Kora

Kora is a Rare Blade that you can obtain from using Core Crystals. She is a “pity” Blade for Group 5, but she has decent appearance rates for every group except Group 4.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Kora is an Electric elemental Blade, wielding the Knuckle Claws for the Healer role. Her Blade quest is “Girl Power-Off”, and her unique Heart-to-Heart is “Girl Power”.

22. Nim

Nim is a Rare Blade that you can obtain from using Core Crystals. She is a “pity” Blade for Group 5, but she has decent appearance rates for every group except Group 4.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Nim is an Earth elemental Blade, wielding the Knuckle Claws for the Healer role. Her Blade quest is “A Phonex Tale”, and her unique Heart-to-Heart is “Nim-Speak”.

23. Finch

Nim is a Rare Blade that you can obtain from using Core Crystals. She is a “pity” Blade for Group 5, but she has decent appearance rates for every group except Group 4.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finch is a Wind elemental Blade, wielding the Shield Hammer for the Tank role. Her Blade quest is “Birds of a Feather”, and her unique Heart-to-Heart is “Bird’s Eye View”.

24. Vale

Vale is a Rare Blade that you can obtain from using Core Crystals. Her appearance rates are low for every group, though you have slightly better odds if your save file is in Group 1.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Vale is a Dark elemental Blade, wielding the Megalance for the Attacker role. Her Blade quest is “The Ties That Bind”, and her unique Heart-to-Heart is “Vale’s Weakness”.

25. Dagas

Dagas is a Rare Blade that you can obtain from using Core Crystals. His appearance rates are decent regardless of the group your save file is in, and you should have little problem running into him at some point.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dagas is a Fire elemental Blade, wielding a Greataxe for the Attacker role. His Blade quest is “Lost Kingdom”, and his unique Heart-to-Heart is “Blue Blood”.

26. Ursula

Ursula is a Rare Blade that you can obtain from using Core Crystals. Her appearance rates are fantastic for every group except Group 5, which is very low compared to the others.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ursula is an Ice elemental Blade, wielding the Knuckle Claws for the Healer role. Her Blade quest is “Bearing Her Soul”, and her unique Heart-to-Heart is “Not Quite Comfortable Yet”.

27. Newt

Newt is a Rare Blade that you can obtain from using Core Crystals. Her appearance rates are low for every group, though you have slightly better odds if your save file is in Group 5.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Newt is a Fire elemental Blade, wielding a Chroma Katana for the Tank role. Her Blade quest is “Newt Recruits”, and her unique Heart-to-Heart is “Mad About Titan Weapons”.

28. Zenobia

Zenobia is a Rare Blade that you can obtain from using Core Crystals. Her appearance rates are low for every group, though you have slightly better odds if your save file is in Group 2.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Zenobia is a Wind elemental Blade, wielding the Greataxe for the Attacker role. Her Blade quest is “A Real Challenge”, and her unique Heart-to-Heart is “Stronger Than Light”.

29. Floren

Floren is a Rare Blade that you can obtain from using Core Crystals. His appearance rates are solid, but Group 5 has the lowest appearance rate, comparable with Ursula’s.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Floren is an Earth elemental Blade, wielding the Bitball for the Healer role. His Blade quest is “Nature Boy”, and his unique Heart-to-Heart is “Desolate Land”.

30. Dahlia

Dahlia is a Rare Blade that you can obtain from using Core Crystals. Her appearance rates are not very high, especially in Group 1. She might be one of the last Blades you obtain.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dahlia is an Ice elemental Blade, wielding the Bitball for the Healer role. Her Blade quest is “Fly in the Ointment”, and her unique Heart-to-Heart is “The Purest Beauty?”.

31. KOS-MOS

KOS-MOS is a Rare Blade that you can obtain from using Core Crystals, and was previously seen in the Xenosaga series. Her appearance rates are the lowest of any Rare Blade, and are equally low across all groups. Unless you are very lucky, she will be one of, if not the, last Blades you will find from Core Crystals.

Screenshot by Gamepur

KOS-MOS is a Light elemental Blade, wielding the Ether Cannon for the Attacker Role. Her Blade quest is “Artificial Intelligence”, and her unique Heart-to-Heart is “Daybreak”.

32. T-elos

T-elos is a Rare Blade that you can obtain from using Core Crystals after the Version 1.4.0 update. T-elos is unique among the Core Crystal Blades in that she can only be obtained during the Postgame, meaning she will only appear after beating the game once. After beating the game, she will be available as a potential Blade when using Core Crystals, and has excellent appearance rates across all groups.

Screenshot by Gamepur

T-elos is a Dark elemental Blade, wielding the Greataxe for the Attacker role (though it looks like a scythe). Her Blade quest is “Lingering Resentment”, but she does not have a Heart-to-Heart since she came out after the game’s release.

All Rare Blades Obtained Through Quests/Events

Some Rare Blades are not present in the Core Crystal draws, and can only be obtained through side quests. Some are also available under other circumstances that are not necessarily quests, but still require certain circumstances to be fulfilled before you can get them.

Unlike the previous list, these Rare Blades have their own Core Crystal, which will guarantee their appearance once used.

33. Wulfric

Wulfric is met in Chapter 3 as part of the Elder Arachno boss fight when working with Vandham. Upon winning, you will receive the Beastly Core Crystal, which will allow you to use Wulfric in your own team. Similar to Aegaeon, you can go the entire game without ever activating him, but he has no major story contribution outside of his boss fight.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Wulfric is an Earth elemental Blade, wielding the Greataxe for the Attacker role (though it is shaped like a spear). His Blade quest is “Tender-Hearted Beast”, and his unique Heart-to-Heart is “The Kindness of Blades”.

34. Kasandra

Kasandra is a Rare Blade whose existence can easily be missed if you aren’t paying attention. First, you must get the Greedy Monster information, either by speaking to Razzlydazzly at Argentum or purchasing the information from any Informant. This will trigger the appearance of the Gluttonous Marrin, who will now randomly appear whenever Rex uses the Salvage Point at Chansagh Wastes in Mor Ardain.

This may take a few tries, but you will battle the Gluttonous Marrin after one salvage trip. Upon its defeat, it will drop the Lucky Core Crystal, which will give you Kasandra upon activation.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Kasandra is a Dark elemental Blade, wielding the Shield Hammer for the Tank role. Her Blade quest is “Our Daily Bread”, and her unique Heart-to-Heart is “Forward-Looking Woman”.

35. Praxis

Praxis is a Rare Blade that is obtained after completing the “Crystal Clear” side quest. It can be started in Chapter 5 and going to Torigoth. You must have ten Core Crystals (of any rarity) in your inventory, and you must buy the Core Crystal Hunters rumor from an informant in Mor Ardain.

The side quest will trigger after walking through Torigoth’s Obra Street. Complete the side quest and you will obtain Praxis’ Core Crystal, which will allow you to add her to your team.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Praxis is a Water elemental Blade, wielding the Megalance for the Attacker role. She is involved in three Blade quests, which are “Crystal Clear”, “Blade-Sharp Memory”, and “Theory and Praxis”. She also has two unique Heart-to-Hearts, “Rough Diamond” and “Sisterly Love”.

36. Theory

Theory is a Rare Blade that is obtained after completing the “Blade-Sharp Memory” side quest. You must have first obtained Praxis in “Crystal Clear”, then progressed to Chapter 7 with Praxis’ Affinity Chart at Level 4. Visit the Royal Guard Barracks in Fonsa Myma at Uraya to begin. Upon completing the side quest, you will obtain Theory’s Core Crystal, allowing you to add her to the party.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Theory is an Ice elemental Blade, wielding the Chroma Katana for the Tank role. Like Praxis, she is involved in three Blade quests: “Crystal Clear”, “Blade-Sharp Memory”, and “Theory and Praxis”. She also shares the same Heart-to-Hearts: “Rough Diamond” and “Sisterly Love”.

37. Sheba

Sheba can actually be obtained as early as Chapter 2, though it will be a lot of work. You must visit the Margia’s Odds and Ends store, run by Kassa in Gormott. The store will sell the Inherited Core Crystal at a whopping 500,000 G. Once you buy it, you can use it to add Sheba to your party.

It will take a lot of salvage dives, but if you have the patience, you can afford the Core Crystal. If you speak to Kassa with Sheba active, he will reimburse you for half of the amount that you paid, giving you 250,000 G in return. However, you must still buy the Inherited Core Crystal at full price before this happens.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sheba is a Water elemental Blade, wielding the Ether Cannon for the Attacker role. Sheba’s Blade quest is “Fool’s Gold”, and her unique Heart-to-Heart is “Sheba’s Dream”.

38. Vess

Vess can be obtained by starting the “Tranquility” side quest in Chapter 4, after speaking with Vess at Gormott. After completing the side quest, you will get Vess’ Core Crystal, allowing you to add her to your party.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Vess is an Electric elemental Blade, wielding the Bitball for the Healer role. Her Blade quest is the same one you used to get her Core Crystal, and her unique Heart-to-Heart is “Reunion”.

39. Herald

Herald can be obtained after reaching Tantal and finding a cracked wall in the Theospiti Temple Ruins at Theosoir. You will need to provide 100 offerings to obtain the Core Crystal, which can consist of any amount of the following:

Poison Flash

Black Pomegranate

Acid Tomato

Lazy Crayfish

Beelze Mosquito

Blood Walnut

Sore Worm

Pound Viper

Dark Sprout

Once you have provided 100 offerings, you can grab the Sealed Core Crystal, which allows you to add Herald to your party.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Herald is an Electric elemental Blade, wielding an Ether Cannon for the Attacker role. Her Blade quest is “The Calm and the Storm”, and her unique Heart-to-Heart is “Atonement”.

40. Poppi QTπ

Poppi QTπ is the final evolution of Poppi, but unlike Poppi QT, you will have to unlock a side quest in order to obtain her. You must first view the Heart-to-Heart “Growing Up” in the Leftherian Archipelago, which will unlock the side quest in the future. When Chapter 8 starts, visit Tora’s Home in Gormott to start the “Powered-Up Poppi” side quest. Upon finishing the side quest, Poppi QTπ will fill out the last of Tora’s Blade slots.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like her other forms, Poppi QTπ’s elements and effectiveness will depend on how often you have played Tiger! Tiger! and worked with Poppiswap. Poppi QTπ has two unique Heart-to-Hearts, “”Quantum Technochampion π” and “Tora’s Tribe”.

All Rare Blades Obtained in New Game Plus

With the introduction of New Game Plus in Version 1.3.0 came the release of other new Blades in the story. These Blades will become available once you are able to use Core Crystals. With one exception, they can only be obtained by using Core Crystals, and they have the same appearance rate regardless of group. They are also rare; not as rare as KOS-MOS, but the appearance rates are still low.

These Blades can be obtained at any point in the story, and it does not need to be consistent with the chapter you are currently on.

41. Akhos

Akhos is one of the Torna Blades that can be obtained from Core Crystals in a New Game Plus, with low appearance rates compared to the other Blades.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Akhos is an Electric elemental Blade, wielding the Calamity Scythe for the Healer role. He has no Blade quests, but he has three unique Heart-to-Heart events: “Free as a Bird”, “Patroka’s Predilictions”, and “The Literary Life”.

42. Patroka

Patroka is another Torna Blade obtained in New Game Plus, with similar appearance rates with Akhos (very low).

Screenshot by Gamepur

Patroka is an Earth elemental Blade, wielding the Cobra Bardiche for the Attacker role. She has no Blade quests, but she does have four unique Heart-to-Hearts. They are “A Thespian’s Life”, “Patroka’s Predilictions”, “A Literary Life”, and “Class of His Own/Jack of All Trades”.

43. Obrona

Obrona was one of the Torna Blades that was used by Akhos. She has better appearance rates than Akhos and Patroka, but not by much.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Obrona is an Electric elemental Blade, wielding the Brilliant Twinblades for the Attacker role. She has no Blade quest, but she does have a unique Heart-to-Heart: “Free as a Bird”.

44. Sever

Sever was Malos’ Blade when he was fighting for Torna. His appearance rates are similar to Obrona.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sever is a Wind elemental Blade, wielding the Sword Tonfa for the Tank role. He has no Blade quests, but he has the unique Heart-to-Heart “Lone Wolf”.

45. Perdido

Perdido was Patroka’s Blade when she was working with Torna. His appearance rates are similar to Obrona’s and Sever’s.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Perdido is a Fire elemental Blade, wielding the Decimation Cannon for the Attacker role. He has no Blade quest, but he does have a unique Heart-to-Heart: “Class of His Own/Jack of All Trades”.

46. Cressidus

Cressidus was Mikhail’s Blade when he was working for Torna. Cressidus shares the same appearance rate as all the other Torna Blades except for Akhos/Patroka.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cressidus is an Earth elemental Blade, wielding the Rockrending Gauntlets for the Tank role. He has no Blade quests, but he has two unique Heart-to-Hearts: “Lone Wolf” and “Muscle Power”.

47. Mikhail

Mikhail was one of Torna’s members, and is the only exception among the New Game Plus Blades. Unlike the others, he cannot be obtained from Core Crystals. Instead, you must wait until his final scene in the story has played. You can then find him at the base of the World Tree (Megaflote Base in the Land of Morytha), where speaking to him will have him join your party.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mikhail is a Dark elemental Blade, wielding the Infinity Fans for the Tank role. He has no Blade quests, but he has two unique Heart-to-Hearts: “A Thespian’s Life” and “Muscle Power”.

All DLC Rare Blades

This is a list of Rare Blades that can only be obtained as DLC, purchased through the Expansion Pass or bought separately. Until they have been purchased, they will not appear in the game in any form.

48. Poppibuster

Poppibuster will be available after completing the DLC quest “Shiny New Power”, received from Tatazo at Tora’s Home in Gormott. After completing the side quest, Poppibuster can be used between Rex, Nia, Mòrag, and Zeke (Tora himself won’t be able to use it).

Screenshot by Gamepur

Poppibuster is a Light elemental Blade, and wields the Shield Hammer for the Tank role. Its Blade quest is what you used to obtain it, and it has no Heart-to-Hearts.

49-50. Shulk & Fiora

Shulk and Fiora will be technically obtained upon unlocking the Challenge Battle mode as paid DLC. They can appear as early as the first playthrough, but can only be used within the Land of Challenge. To bring them into the world of Alrest, you must play on a New Game Plus, then complete the “Dino Drama” challenge to bring them into your party. Despite being encountered together, they act as separate Blades.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Shulk is a Light elemental Blade, wielding the Monado for the Attacker role. Fiora is a Wind elemental Blade, wielding the Knives for the Healer role. They have no Blade quests or Heart-to-Hearts.

51. Crossette

Crossette will be obtained from the DLC, but will come in a Core Crystal. You can obtain the Ebullient Core Crystal from Hurryscurry in Argentum.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Crossette is a Fire elemental Blade, wielding the Bitball for the Healer role. She has a Blade quest which is “Bright Spark”, but she has no Heart-to-Hearts.

52. Corvin

Corvin will be obtained from the DLC in his Core Crystal. You can obtain the Divine Core Crystal from Sorinosori in Argentum.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Corvin is a Light elemental Blade, wielding the Uchigatana for the Tank role. He has one Blade quest which is “Corvin’s Approach”, but he has no Heart-to-Hearts.

53. Elma

Elma is the final Blade that you can obtain as paid DLC. She must first be fought in the Land of Challenge in the “Otherworldly Fighter” battle, where you will unlock her for use in Challenge Battles. To fully bring her into your party, you must complete the “Elma: Redux” Challenge Battle and she will join your party.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Elma is a Dark elemental Blade, wielding the Dual Swords for the Attacker role. She has no Blade quests or Heart-to-Hearts.

Now that you know how to obtain all the Rare Blades, you can use this list to keep track of who you have obtained, and make progress towards those that you have yet to find.