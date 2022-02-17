Valorant Undercity skin bundle – price, release date, contents

Valorant’s newest skin bundle, Undercity, is a dark city-inspired reimagining of the fan-favorite Glitchpop skin line and is in the store starting on February 16. If you are a fan of the looks of the Glitchpop skins but don’t really like all the added flashy effects, then the Undercity bundle might be for you. It is also cheaper than the Glitchpop skin sets, costing 1775 VP per skin than the 2175 VP for Glitchpop skins. That being said, Undercity skins have no upgrades, so what you see is what you get.

The Undercity bundle also comes with a new take on both of the Glitchpop melees. Upon purchasing the Undercity melee “Hack,” you can then upgrade it to dual wield the “Slash.” This is similar to the Tethered Realms melee. The bundle also includes a new player card that shares the dark city theme with the rest of the skins in the bundle.

Price

The Undercity bundle is a Premium edition bundle that will run you 7,100 VP for the entire set. It includes the following:

Undercity Classic

Undercity Judge

Undercity Phantom

Undercity Bulldog

Hack Melee

Undercity Playercard

The only upgradable skin in the collection is the Hack Melee, which will give it a unique animation and a dual-wielded secondary knife.

Images

Classic

Screenshot by Gamepur

Judge

Screenshot by Gamepur

Phantom

Screenshot by Gamepur

Bulldog

Screenshot by Gamepur

Melee