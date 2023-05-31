Ship Tower Defense Simulator Codes (June 2023)

Battling across the galaxy with gigantic battleships is what you are getting into when playing Ship Tower Defense Simulator. It doesn’t get grander than this, and the game will fully test your strategic skills as you’ll need to maneuver some heavy artillery.

Ofcourse, to buy equipment and new battleships in the game, you’ll need plenty of money. Thankfully, free codes are present for the game, which provide in-game credits when redeemed.

Ship Tower Defense Simulator codes list

Ship Tower Defense Simulator working codes

These are the active codes for the game.

Starter – Claim 200 Credits

BETA – Claim 300 Credits

FuniCode69kVisits – Claim 420 Credits

Claim 420 Credits 100kVisits – Claim 500 Credits

Ship Tower Defense Simulator expired codes

Currently, there are no inactive codes for the game.

How to redeem Ship Tower Defense Simulator codes?

To redeem the codes for the game, follow the below-mentioned steps.

Launch the game on your device.

Click the codes option on the left corner of the screen.

Enter the code in the box and click on redeem.

How to get more Ship Tower Defense Simulator codes?

There are various platforms you follow to get a hold of all the latest codes. You could follow the @mrdominyt on Twitter or join the MRD Industries Roblox Group. However, being part of the MRD Industries Discord Server is the best idea.

Why are my Ship Tower Defense Simulator codes not working?

It’s worth noting that codes expire, so ensure you redeem them while they are valid. Apart from that, check for any spelling or punctuation mistakes with the code. It’s best to copy codes directly from our article to avoid typos.

Your best bet to get free rewards in the game is to join the Roblox group mentioned above. You get 100 free credits and a 2% currency multiplier upon joining. This will also help you keep track of any giveaways.

What is Ship Tower Defense Simulator?

The game aims to defend specific planets from the hoard of incoming enemies. However, this is more complex than it may seem because you need to deploy the right battleships and use specific strategies to tackle the danger. You can also team up with friends for a better experience.