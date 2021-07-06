Warframe – How To Get Your K-drive Hoverboard

The release of Fortuna for Warframe introduced K-drive hoverboards to the game. You can use them to zip around the new playable area on Venus, or even take them to the Plains of Eidolon and the Cambion Drift. They are fast-moving forms of transport that allow you to do cool tricks to impress your friends.

In this guide, we will show you how to get your first K-drive which you can do by finishing up a special mission that can begin when you first arrive at Fortuna.

How To Get Your K-drive

When you first arrive at Fortuna, you will need to speak to Eudico. You can find her at the top end of Fortunate, near the large doors that lead to Orb Vallis. She will fill you in on Thursby’s sad story, and send you off to talk to him. Thursby has recently inherited a lot of debt, but has no way to pay it off, and needs your help to avoid paying literal arms and legs to Nef Anyo. Just follow the waypoint to find Thursby.

Talk to Thursby in Fortuna

Thursby will send you up to the surface, known as Orb Vallis, in search of better goods to sell in his store. You will need to collect three Corpus supply drops, which is easy to do by just following the mission marker, then searching the area. The supply drops will produce noise as you get close to them. It helps to have a mod equipped that shows loot crates on your radar. Once you do this, Thursby gets a bit ahead of himself and talks you into attacking a coolant tower. Eudico chimes in, calling you both names because a nearby spy drone has heard everything. You must now track down the spy drone so she can hack it, and wipe the recording. She warns you against helping Thursby again, and you must now go back to Fortuna.

Talk to Thursby in Fortuna

When you get back to Fortuna, Thursby will send you to talk to the Business, or the Biz. He wants you to take care of a debt list that the Corpus have in storage, by rather explosive means. Eudico once again intervenes, asking that you do it stealthily so as not to start a war with Nef Anyo. Head up to the surface, then head for the mission marker. Head into the bunker to get the list, and you will discover one of the Biz’s squads is in danger. You arrive too late to help some of them, and after finding and scanning their bodies, you discover the remaining squad members are being held nearby.

Rescue them by heading to the waypoint, making sure to pick up any Data Terminals dropped by enemies, as this will speed up the hack time. Once this part is complete, Nef Anyo will let you know that he is well aware of Thursby’s transgression, and things get very messy for young Thursby.

Talk to Eudico in Fortuna

Eudico is not happy with you because of what happened to Thursby and wants to try and appeal to Nef Anyo’s good side. She sends you to find a mineral that will help with Nef’s new cooling tower. You must defend two extractors at the same time, and collect power cells to keep them going. It helps to have a decent AoE ability for this part. Once you have the resources, head for the coolant tower. Nef is impatient though and fires it up too soon. When it fails to work, he blames the people of Fortuna and demands that 50 of them be repossessed.

Talk to Eudico in Fortuna

By this point, Eudico has realized Nef will never be pleased, and it is time to bring back the resistance she used to lead. She sends you to the surface with a present for Nef’s troops. When you get there, head to the marker and put down the present. It’s the K-bomb from earlier. Now you need to fight off waves of enemies until a Profit-Taker Orb shows up when you head back down into the base.

Talk to Eudico in Fortuna

Eudico now wants you to head for the coolant tower again, to show Nef that the resistance is back in full swing. She gives you a K-drive to use to get past the Profit-Taker Orb. Head for the tower and fight the waves of enemies until Nef agrees to Eudico’s demands.

Once you return to Fortuna, you will receive a K-drive Launcher. Go into your Arsenal, then the Gear wheel, and put this in there. You can now summon your K-drive at any time when you are on Orb Vallis, Cambion Drift, or the Plains of Eidolon. Once you have your Launcher, you will want to track down the Vent Kids, so check out our guide on how to do that.