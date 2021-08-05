Warframe Nightwave: Nora’s Choice – dates, rewards, and more

Nightwave Intermission might be gone, but Nightwave: Nora’s Choice is here to give all good Tenno something to do. Nora has brought back some of her favorite rewards and put them all in a big pile for players to earn.

There are 30 tiers of rewards, including glyphs, palettes, Riven Mods, Umbra Forma, and more. There are also new items relating to Yareli, the latest Warframe to be added to the game, and the Waveform Ephemera.

As always, players can complete Daily and Weekly Acts to earn credits that they can use to get special customization options and earn standing to work their way through the tiered rewards.

Nightwave: Nora’s Choice will begin on August 4, but no end date has been confirmed yet so this is more than likely nice and open-ended. Still, dive in and start earning those rewards as soon as possible.

Nora’s Choice Rewards

1. 150 Nora’s Choice Cred

2. Transmission Color Palette

3. Two Weapon Slots

4. Eros Ephemera

5. Noggle Statue – Yareli and Merulina

6. 50 Nora’s Choice Cred

7. Three Forma Bundle

8. Orokin Reactor

9. Keratose Sugatra

10. Saturn Six Scene

11. 50 Nora’s Choice Cred

12. Three Forma Bundle

13. 20,000 Kuva

14. Rifle Riven Mod

15. Ride The Wave Glyph

16. 50 Nora’s Choice Cred

17. Weapon Exilus Adapter

18. Two-Handed Nikana Maligna Skin

19. Athari Liset Skin

20. Exposing Harpoon Augment Mod

21. 50 Nora’s Choice Cred

22. Ride The Wave Poster

23. Precision Strike Augment Mod

24. 50 Nora’s Choice Cred

25. Boolean Syandana

26. Arcane Energize x3

27. Three Forma Bundle

28. Frakta Shoulder Guard

29. Umbra Forma

30. Waveform Ephemera