Warframe Nightwave: Nora’s Choice – dates, rewards, and more
She’s back.
Nightwave Intermission might be gone, but Nightwave: Nora’s Choice is here to give all good Tenno something to do. Nora has brought back some of her favorite rewards and put them all in a big pile for players to earn.
There are 30 tiers of rewards, including glyphs, palettes, Riven Mods, Umbra Forma, and more. There are also new items relating to Yareli, the latest Warframe to be added to the game, and the Waveform Ephemera.
As always, players can complete Daily and Weekly Acts to earn credits that they can use to get special customization options and earn standing to work their way through the tiered rewards.
Nightwave: Nora’s Choice will begin on August 4, but no end date has been confirmed yet so this is more than likely nice and open-ended. Still, dive in and start earning those rewards as soon as possible.
Nora’s Choice Rewards
1. 150 Nora’s Choice Cred
2. Transmission Color Palette
3. Two Weapon Slots
4. Eros Ephemera
5. Noggle Statue – Yareli and Merulina
6. 50 Nora’s Choice Cred
7. Three Forma Bundle
8. Orokin Reactor
9. Keratose Sugatra
10. Saturn Six Scene
11. 50 Nora’s Choice Cred
12. Three Forma Bundle
13. 20,000 Kuva
14. Rifle Riven Mod
15. Ride The Wave Glyph
16. 50 Nora’s Choice Cred
17. Weapon Exilus Adapter
18. Two-Handed Nikana Maligna Skin
19. Athari Liset Skin
20. Exposing Harpoon Augment Mod
21. 50 Nora’s Choice Cred
22. Ride The Wave Poster
23. Precision Strike Augment Mod
24. 50 Nora’s Choice Cred
25. Boolean Syandana
26. Arcane Energize x3
27. Three Forma Bundle
28. Frakta Shoulder Guard
29. Umbra Forma
30. Waveform Ephemera