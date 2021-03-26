Warframe – What Is Baro Selling Today – March 26, 2021

Every two weeks Baro Ki’Teer shows up in Warframe, to amaze and disappoint in equal measure. The strange figure will arrive in one of the game’s relays, with a stock of mods, weapons, and cosmetics to sell. To purchase them, you will mostly need Ducats, a type of currency that only Baro seems to deal with, and Credits. You can get Ducats by selling Prime parts at any of the Ducat Kiosks on the Relays. The rarer the part, the more Ducats you will get.

Baro arrives every two weeks and hangs around for two days, so be sure to grab what you need when you can! If you need more Ducats, it’s time to start opening those Relics!

What is Baro Selling Today?

You can find Baro at the Larunda Relay on Mercury with the following items in stock:

Item Ducats Credits Garv And Latrox Poster 80 100000 Sweeping Serration 375 150000 Primed Bane of Corpus 400 140000 Primed Bane of Corrupted 400 140000 Primed Bane of Grineer 400 140000 Primed Bane of Infested 400 140000 Orokin Tower Extraction Scene 325 175000 Pedestal Prime 0 1000000 Anpu Sugatra 250 250000 Kavat Sentinel Mask 500 200000 Kavat Sentinel Tail 400 250000 Kavat Sentinel Wings 400 250000 Prisma Angstrum 475 210000 Ignis Wraith 550 250000 Eos Prime Armor Set 285 260000 Ki’Teer Presence 0 1000000 Liset Prisma Skin 120 150000 Axi A2 Relic (Intact) 50 45000 Scimitar Cydonia Skin 375 340000 3 Day Mod Drop Chance Booster 500 175000 Limbo Immortal Skin 550 100000 Ki’Teer Atmos Earpiece 500 400000 Opticor Elixis Skin 325 250000 Ki’Teer Ephemera 100 150000 Sands Of Inaros Blueprint 100 25000

The faction specific Primed mods can be a real difference maker in late game builds, so if you are coming up on that type of content, they might be worth your time. The Ignis Wraith is up for sale, and is still one of the best Primary weapons in the game for newer players.

