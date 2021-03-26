Warframe – What Is Baro Selling Today – March 26, 2021
Baro is back, and he has a deal for you.
Every two weeks Baro Ki’Teer shows up in Warframe, to amaze and disappoint in equal measure. The strange figure will arrive in one of the game’s relays, with a stock of mods, weapons, and cosmetics to sell. To purchase them, you will mostly need Ducats, a type of currency that only Baro seems to deal with, and Credits. You can get Ducats by selling Prime parts at any of the Ducat Kiosks on the Relays. The rarer the part, the more Ducats you will get.
Baro arrives every two weeks and hangs around for two days, so be sure to grab what you need when you can! If you need more Ducats, it’s time to start opening those Relics!
What is Baro Selling Today?
You can find Baro at the Larunda Relay on Mercury with the following items in stock:
|Item
|Ducats
|Credits
|Garv And Latrox Poster
|80
|100000
|Sweeping Serration
|375
|150000
|Primed Bane of Corpus
|400
|140000
|Primed Bane of Corrupted
|400
|140000
|Primed Bane of Grineer
|400
|140000
|Primed Bane of Infested
|400
|140000
|Orokin Tower Extraction Scene
|325
|175000
|Pedestal Prime
|0
|1000000
|Anpu Sugatra
|250
|250000
|Kavat Sentinel Mask
|500
|200000
|Kavat Sentinel Tail
|400
|250000
|Kavat Sentinel Wings
|400
|250000
|Prisma Angstrum
|475
|210000
|Ignis Wraith
|550
|250000
|Eos Prime Armor Set
|285
|260000
|Ki’Teer Presence
|0
|1000000
|Liset Prisma Skin
|120
|150000
|Axi A2 Relic (Intact)
|50
|45000
|Scimitar Cydonia Skin
|375
|340000
|3 Day Mod Drop Chance Booster
|500
|175000
|Limbo Immortal Skin
|550
|100000
|Ki’Teer Atmos Earpiece
|500
|400000
|Opticor Elixis Skin
|325
|250000
|Ki’Teer Ephemera
|100
|150000
|Sands Of Inaros Blueprint
|100
|25000
The faction specific Primed mods can be a real difference maker in late game builds, so if you are coming up on that type of content, they might be worth your time. The Ignis Wraith is up for sale, and is still one of the best Primary weapons in the game for newer players.
Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.