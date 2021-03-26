Warframe – What Is Baro Selling Today – March 26, 2021

Baro is back, and he has a deal for you.

Warframe

Every two weeks Baro Ki’Teer shows up in Warframe, to amaze and disappoint in equal measure. The strange figure will arrive in one of the game’s relays, with a stock of mods, weapons, and cosmetics to sell. To purchase them, you will mostly need Ducats, a type of currency that only Baro seems to deal with, and Credits. You can get Ducats by selling Prime parts at any of the Ducat Kiosks on the Relays. The rarer the part, the more Ducats you will get.

Baro arrives every two weeks and hangs around for two days, so be sure to grab what you need when you can! If you need more Ducats, it’s time to start opening those Relics!

What is Baro Selling Today?

You can find Baro at the Larunda Relay on Mercury with the following items in stock:

ItemDucatsCredits
Garv And Latrox Poster80100000
Sweeping Serration375150000
Primed Bane of Corpus400140000
Primed Bane of Corrupted400140000
Primed Bane of Grineer400140000
Primed Bane of Infested400140000
Orokin Tower Extraction Scene325175000
Pedestal Prime01000000
Anpu Sugatra250250000
Kavat Sentinel Mask500200000
Kavat Sentinel Tail400250000
Kavat Sentinel Wings400250000
Prisma Angstrum475210000
Ignis Wraith550250000
Eos Prime Armor Set285260000
Ki’Teer Presence01000000
Liset Prisma Skin120150000
Axi A2 Relic (Intact)5045000
Scimitar Cydonia Skin375340000
3 Day Mod Drop Chance Booster500175000
Limbo Immortal Skin550100000
Ki’Teer Atmos Earpiece500400000
Opticor Elixis Skin325250000
Ki’Teer Ephemera100150000
Sands Of Inaros Blueprint10025000

The faction specific Primed mods can be a real difference maker in late game builds, so if you are coming up on that type of content, they might be worth your time. The Ignis Wraith is up for sale, and is still one of the best Primary weapons in the game for newer players.

See the Latest Gaming Deals on Amazon.com

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.

© 2021, Gamepur. All rights reserved