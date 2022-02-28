What are Fishing Spots and how to find them in Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons

Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons comes with a gorgeous new collection of maps and some fantastic new stories. It also introduced the ability to use the Fishing mechanic. Fishing allows players to participate in a small mini-game to fish up various fish that can give you ingredients for cooking and some things needed for crafting Legendary tier weapons. While it is possible to fish from anywhere near the water, it’s best to look for fishing spots to get the best tier of fish available.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Various types of Fishing Spots can be accessed, some closer to land, and others you’ll require a Skiff to get to. There are also different fishing spots based on the environment that you are in, such as some fish being coastal and others channel-based. Some examples of the types of spots include:

Shore Fishing Spot

Offshore Fishing Spot

Coastal Fishing Spot

Special Fishing Hole – As part of a Renown Heart mission located in Seitung Province

Channel Fish

Rare Fishing Spot – the Rare Fish only spawn during Fishing Tournaments, and they will almost always be far enough out in the water that you’ll need a Skiff or a friend with a Skiff to access them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fishing Spots are easily spotted by the round circle you’ll find on the water’s edge. The Special spots are more sparkly and a lot easier to see, but as your Mastery track for the Fishing Mastery increases, you’ll be able to use your Angler Sense as well. This ability allows you to locate Fishing Spots and fish with ease whilst riding on a Skiff.

When Fishing, it’s important to remember that the better-quality fish are hidden behind the Fishing Power mechanic. This is boosted through consuming buffs that you can gain from winning Fishing Competitions or by Fishing with your friends.