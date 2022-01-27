What are Noble Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

Each new Pokémon game introduces something new for players to get to grips with, but Pokémon Legends: Arceus flips the formula on its head in many ways. One of the new elements of the game is Noble Pokémon.

The Noble Pokémon are the effective leaders of the Sinnoh region during the period of time the game is set in. The game is set before humans and Pokémon have learned to live together in a degree of harmony, and Pokémon effectively have their own completely separate society. This society is ruled by the Noble Pokémon.

There are multiple different Noble Pokémon and each one has an assigned Warden that effectively act as Gym Leaders in the game, providing stiff challenges that players will need to get through if they hope to progress in the game.

Unfortunately for everyone else, the Noble Pokémon have become frenzied, which means that are largely uncontrollable and going on a terrible rampage in the region. The Wardens who should look after them are at a loss as to why and need the player’s help to figure out what is wrong and help the Noble Pokémon.