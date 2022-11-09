There are countless different collectibles for you to find as you run your way from point A to point B in Sonic Frontiers. Each of these collectibles has a purpose even if it isn’t apparent what that purpose is right away. Seeds and Kocos are there to help you increase Sonic’s stats. Purple Coins, on the other hand, are there for an entirely different reason. So what are Purple Coins used for in Sonic Frontiers? This guide aims to give you an answer.

How to get and use Purple Coins in Sonic Frontiers

Purple Coins, similar to Hearts, are found all across the world. Unlike Hearts, You won’t be finding nearly as many Purple Coins out in the fields and forests of the island biomes. This type of collectible is also easy to forget about since it isn’t used for increasing your stats. You will mainly find Purple Coins in the ruin areas sitting on top of structures from the past. When you do find them, it will only be around three or four at one time.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To collect Purple Coins, simply walk into them like you would any other collectible. There is no special action you need to take like using Cyloop. Once you have Purple Coins, interact with one of the fishing locations. This will allow you to access the Fishing minigame where you can run into another familiar face; Big. Big is in charge of the fishing minigame and he is the only character you can give your Purple Coins.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you enter a fishing spot, you will automatically start talking to Big. During this time, select the “Go Fish!” option to spend one of your Purple Coins. This will allow you to play the fishing minigame. Fish that you collect from this minigame can be used to get tokens which can then be used to get collectibles like the ones on the list in the image above. This is the only use for Purple Coins in the game so far and it is unlikely that another location will be added where you can spend them.