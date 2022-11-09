How to get and use Vault Keys in Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers is full of collectibles to find and add to your stash. From Kocos to Memory Tokens, there’s a lot of stuff to keep track of. Fortunately, Vault Keys are largely tied to Cyber Space stages, the game’s bespoke levels that are sure to remind fans of individual levels from zones in previous games. Here’s what you need to know.

How to get every Vault Key from Cyber Space stages

Screenshot by Gamepur

Every Cyber Space stage has seven Vault Keys to earn. You’ll get four for clearing each of the four missions within each level, then three bonus keys once you check off all four. Generally speaking, these missions are the same: clear the level, clear it fast enough to earn an S rank, clear it with a certain number of rings, and find every Red Star Ring in the level. The good news is that these can all be done across multiple runs — as you can see from the screenshot above, we took our time getting enough rings before clearing the game’s first stage.

How to find Vault Keys outside of Cyber Space stages

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can also find Vault Keys in the open world. One way to do it is to fish with Big the Cat; you can buy Vault keys once you earn enough treasure tokens. Additionally, you can sometimes find Vault Keys inside Blue Treasure Chests across the game’s various islands.

How to use Vault Keys in Sonic Frontiers

Screenshot by Gamepur

As the name says, Vault Keys open vaults across the game’s islands. You’ll find the all-important Chaos Emeralds inside of them, so you’ll definitely want to gain entry. Thankfully, the vaults and the number of keys required to open them are marked on your maps once you start unlocking them. Be diligent when playing Cyber Space stages, spend time fishing, and keep an eye out for other treasures — you’ll have all the vaults opened in no time.