What are Survey Outings in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has taken a franchise known for turned-based RPGs where you train to become a champion, and created an action game where you go on expeditions to conduct research on Pokémon. As that suggests, there are a lot of new game mechanics and play styles Pokémon Legends: Arceus has to offer. And a huge key to your success in the Survey Corps will be Survey Outings.

A Survey Outing is simply whenever you leave the village and go into the wilds of Hisui to conduct research for the Survey Corps. Even though you’re not trying to become the Champion of the Elite Four, you’re still trying to “catch ’em all.” As you encounter new Pokémon, you will find entries in your Pokédex with new research tasks to fulfill. The tasks usually necessitate battling Pokémon or catching more of them. Complete 10 tasks and an entry is considered complete.

At the end of your Survey Outing, report your research to Professor Laventon for assessment. He’ll give you Research Points and hard-earned cash for your hard work. As you go on Survey Outings to discover new Pokémon and conduct research, you’ll earn more Research Points from Laventon, which will raise your rank in the Survey Corps.