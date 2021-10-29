What are the Bonus Stars in Mario Party Superstars?

Bonus Stars are one of the biggest defining features of the Mario Party series. A player can believe they have the win in the bag only for the Bonus Stars to push someone else in front at the last moment. As with other games, Mario Party Superstars has some Bonus Stars at the end of each match if you choose to turn them on. Each game will end with multiple of these random criteria that no one will know about until the winners are announced. Here are all of the Bonus Stars in Mario Party Superstars.

Note: as of this writing, we are early into our time with Mario Party Superstars. These are only the Bonus Stars we have come across so far, so we will be updating this list over time as we get to play more matches.