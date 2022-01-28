What are Wardens in Pokémon Legends Arceus?

Wardens are a new breed of NPC story characters made specifically for Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Wardens are special Pokemon Trainers tasked with watching over Noble Pokemon in the Hisui region. They work to ensure that the territories of the Noble Pokemon are protected and to provide them offerings of food and water.

During your journey throughout the Hisui region, you’ll meet different Wardens tending their respective tasks. Each of them will challenge you to a battle, let you ride certain Pokemon using the Celestica Flute, or give you the most important request — help them quell the Noble Pokemon that become too difficult to handle after getting enraged and flying into a frenzy. You will meet four Wardens: Mai, Lian, Iscan, and Arezu.

Mai, Warden of the Diamond Clan, can be found in the Obsidian Fieldlands with her partner Munchlax, who prefers staying outside of its Pokeball. She takes care of the Wyrdeer blessed with the protection of the deity she calls the Almighty Sinnoh. She calls you for help in quelling the enraged Krickitune.

Lian, the only Warden from the Pearl Clan, can also be found in Obsidian Fieldlands, but he’s in the Grandtree Arena taking care of the Noble Pokemon Kleavor. When you first meet him, he attempts to approach the berserk Kleavor. Despite his young age, he was given the job of Warden due to his immense talents.

Iscan, another Diamond Clan Warden, lives near the sea and oversees the welfare of a special Basculegion that calls the area its home. He doesn’t like Ghost-type Pokemon too much, and he gets frightened very easily.

Arezu, the third Diamond Clan Warden, can be seen roaming around Jubilife Village. She takes her responsibilities as a Warden very seriously, driving her to solve every problem she encounters all by herself. It’s not revealed which Pokemon she’s taking care of, but it’s a certain lady Pokemon.