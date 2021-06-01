What character should you play in Scarlet Nexus? – Yuito and Kasane differences

When starting Scarlet Nexus, players will need to pick between Yuito Sumeragi and Kasane Randall, the two playable characters. Both characters have different play styles, but there is an even more important thing players should know about them.

The characters actually have their own campaigns, giving the player the chance to experience the same story from two different points of view.

Yuito Sumeragi

Yuito comes from a great family that are descendants of the founding father, an important figure in the world of Scarlet Nexus. This young man is cheerful and optimistic with an unwavering and kind heart. He was saved by the OSF as a child, and this inspired him to join as a volunteer to return the favor to others.

Yuito fights in close quarters, using a combination of his sword and psychokinesis abilities. Being able to draw on the abilities of his squad makes him especially dangerous, adding huge variety to his abilities.

Kasane Randall

Kasane was scouted by the OSF and was always top of her class among the elite cadets at the academy. She is cool, rational, and highly capable, but this can make her a little indifferent to the plight of others. Is extremely close to her adoptive sister. She prefers to fight at range using flying blade attacks and also has access to powerfully impressive psychokinetic abilities.

If you only have time for a single playthrough, then it is best to pick based on your preferences around ranged or melee playstyles, but hopefully, you will be able to play through the campaign with both characters to fully experience the game.

From the time we have spent with both characters, we would say the balance between them is quite close, and picking a clear winning between the two is quite difficult.