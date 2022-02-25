What does a Golden Seed do in Elden Ring?

The Golden Seen will be a highly sought-after item during your time in the Lands Between in Elden Ring. This mysterious item will be critical to enhancing your journey as a Tarnished, and without them, you might find things much more difficult. In this guide, we cover what a Golden Seed does and how it works in Elden Ring.

A Golden Seed will be the item you need to enhance your Sacred Flask charges. The more charges you have, the more times you can choose to heal or recover your FP between sites of grace rest locations. Each time you unlock a Golden Seed, you’ll be able to progress a bit further in the game, making your time more manageable.

When you acquire a Golden Seed, you need to take it back to any of the site of grace locations in your Elden Ring playthrough and select the Flasks tab. From there, you can choose to add a charge to your flask, giving you one extra charge to play with. You do not have to place it directly into healing or your FP flask. Instead, it goes to your overall total, giving you the chance to choose, which you can do in the Allocate flask charges tab while at a site of grace.

The Golden Seeds are hidden all over the Lands Between. You’ll need to explore the game and take on harrowing challenges to find them.