What does age do in Sifu?

Aging is a core part of Sifu’s gameplay. Whenever your character dies, you’re able to resurrect them back to life, but they’ll be a little bit older. Naturally, this causes your character’s physical appearance to change over time, but aging also impacts Sifu’s gameplay in a fairly substantial way.

For every 10 years you age, your stats will change. At ages 30, 40, 50, 60, and 70, you’ll receive buffs to your damage dealt per attack, meaning you’ll get progressively stronger the older you get. However, aging also comes with a pretty hefty penalty. At each of those same ages, your max health will be marginally lowered. Your life bar will be its lowest at age 70, where it’s possible for even lower-tier enemies to take you down with only a few hits.

Additionally, aging also wears out the main character’s five magical talismans, each of which is imbued with 10-years’ worth of resurrective power. For every 10 years aged, one talisman will break; at age 70, the final talisman will shatter, meaning you won’t be able to resurrect anymore. If you die while aged 70 years or above, the game will end, and you’ll have to restart the level you died on from the beginning.