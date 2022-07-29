What does cleaning your clothes do in Xenoblade Chronicles 3?

Cleaning your clothes isn’t something that the protagonists of any RPG typically do. That is why it is a surprise to see the option available in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. In other RPGs, the heroes will run around and let the grime build up on their clothes and not care about their hygiene whatsoever. Since the option is available in Xenoblade Chronicles, the quest is, what does cleaning your clothes even do?

How to clean your clothes

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you progress through the campaign of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, you might notice that the character models of the protagonists gather up dust and dirt, causing their clothes to start looking a bit worn. While some might not be bothered by the sight of dirty clothing, there are bound to be plenty of people out there who are. If the sight of this bothers you, head to a rest spot. After interacting with a rest spot, you will see a clothing symbol on the far right.

This symbol will appear when you interact with any resting spot in the game except for canteen rest spots. Selecting this option will make the screen fade to black. When the picture appears again, all of the character models will be reset to their clean versions free of any unwelcome grime.

Benefits of cleaning your clothes

Cleaning your clothes may seem like an important thing to keep up with. After all, in other games that offer small features like this, they at least do something small to benefit you. Unfortunately, this feature in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is for the sole purpose of actually cleaning your clothes. You won’t be getting any benefits from your fresh getup except for the sight of freshly cleans linen and cotton.